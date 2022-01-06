Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch Season 2 Premier Online After Party & Recap Livestream.
Blind Frog Ranch Outpost, the Tourist and Gift Store in Vernal, Utah is hosting an online Live Afterparty on Saturday, Jan 8th at 10:00 AM PST.
We are inviting people to come join our Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch Season 2 Premiere after party LiveStream with Chad and Duane Ollinger!”VERNAL, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With much anticipation, Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch is set to air its premiere episode of Season 2 on Discovery Network Television on Friday Night January 7, 2022, at 10 pm (PST/EST).
Blind Frog Ranch Outpost, the Tourist and Gift Store in Vernal, Utah, invites everyone to join as they host an online Live Afterparty on their Facebook and YouTube channels on Saturday, January 8th at 10:00 am PST, which will feature live commentary from some of the stars of the show like Duane Ollinger, Chad Ollinger, and Charlie Boy.
Of course, every Friday night for eight weeks from that night, people can tune in to see what the guys at the Blind Frog Ranch are up to this season. To make it even better, the Founders at Blind Frog Ranch Outpost have decided to treat all the loyal fans to a fun Livestream event Saturday morning (10 am PST), January 8, 2022, to a “Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch” - Season 2 Premiere After Party and Recap complete with Duane Ollinger, Chad Ollinger, Charlie Boy and guided by the Host and Commentary Guests of David Schooley (Co-Founder of Blind Frog Ranch Outpost), James Keenan (Author and Unexplained Phenomenon Investigator), and “Carl the Crusher” (Unexplained Phenomenon Investigator and YouTuber).
Not only will they recap some of what we see on the Premier Season 2 Episode that airs the night before, but they will also do some questions and answers from the public chat coming in from the live watchers! This Livestream will be featured on the Blind Frog Ranch Outpost Facebook and YouTube Channels so everyone can join how they choose. The fun doesn’t stop there! Blind Frog Ranch Outpost will be hosting an online recap with guests from the show EVERY Saturday morning during the entire second season. One can watch Discovery Network’s show ‘Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch’ every Friday Night (10 pm PST/EST) starting on January 7, 2022, and then join the next morning (every Saturday at 10 am PST) so anybody can join the online Livestream discussion and comment about the episode from the night before after.
“This live stream experience is an extension of what we have strived to do with the Blind Frog Ranch Outpost. When we launched the store and the interactive tours that take people out to the actual Blind Frog Ranch (same ranch that the show Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch is based on and shot at), the response was tremendous,” says Liz Valencia, Co-Founder of Blind Frog Ranch Outpost, “We wanted people to not only experience how beautiful and amazing the ranch is but also get to know who Duane and Chad Ollinger are as people.” Liz continues, “So we put together the tours and the Outpost so people can come to beautiful Vernal, Utah and get their favorite Blind Frog Ranch souvenir. Take a tour and learn about the wonders of the area, the people, and the show!”
“It’s amazing to see that people actually want to talk to us and know what we are all about. We just do what we do and there happens to be a TV Show about it,” says Chad Ollinger, Son of Duane Ollinger and Star of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, “So as long as that is the case, I am grateful and happy to get to know people and share as much as I can. I’m really looking forward to what Discovery has in store for everyone with the second season and it's going to be a blast doing online live streaming recaps!”
About the Blind Frog Ranch Outpost -
Blind Frog Ranch Outpost is a Gift Shoppe and starting location of the tours that explore the ranch featured on Discovery Channel’s hit TV Show, Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch. The Outpost features many amazing products adorned with Blind Frog Ranch logos and designs. You can get many great items like t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, stickers, mugs, or even shot glasses. As well as take your photo with the many amazing photo props in the store like a 3 ft tall “Benny the Blind Frog”, the 8ft tall Bigfoot or stand under the huge light-up UFOs in the back! It’s truly a fun time for all to visit. And if you can’t visit, you can always get some of the Blind Frog Ranch souvenirs and gear at www.BlindFrogRanchOutpost.com
People interested in reselling Blind Frog Ranch Outpost Branded merchandise or collaborating on marketing opportunities with BFR-Outpost can send an email to BlindFrogRanchTours@gmail.com. They will be happy to wholesale and work with souvenir stores and convenience stores as they have amazing products for such markets.
