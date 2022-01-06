Gin on the Rox Book Release and Launch Event
“Gin on the Rox” is the latest forthcoming motivational memoir from the critically acclaimed Houston author VS GRIFFIN. This event will be held on January 29th!HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTERTAINMENT: “Gin on the Rox” is the latest forthcoming motivational memoir from the critically acclaimed Houston author VS GRIFFIN. This event will be held on 29 January 2022 from 2:30p until 4:30pm at:
The Media Block
411 N Sam Houston Parkway E
Suite #200
Houston, Tx 77060
This book launch event will feature a brief reading by the author, gift giveaways and swag bags for VIP attendees.
General Admission is FREE, VIP tickets are $25! Tickets can be purchased at the link below.
Author VS GRIFFIN Presents: On The Rox Book Launch Tickets, Sat, Jan 29, 2022, at 2:30 PM | Eventbrite
Media credentials will be provided to confirmed guests via email: contact@vsgriffin.com
• For more information on VS GRIFFIN go to http://vsgriffin.com or visit all major social media channels @authorvsgriffin
* Download the On The Rox mobile app for up-to-date info
• VS GRIFFIN is a Houston native and author that released her debut novel in 2018 entitled PHOENIX RISING to rave reviews as well as a children's activity book line.
• VS GRIFFIN is a supporter of single mom charities as well as mental health support.
Virginia Griffin
PGM, Inc
contact@pgmincllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other