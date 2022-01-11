Older Adult Choral Organization Brings Online Arts Education to New Heights
Encore Creativity for Older Adults Launches Virtual Winter/Spring Enrichment Semester
We strive to challenge and engage older adults in the comfort of their homes by introducing creative experiences that can inspire, spark new passions and enable exploration into many art forms”ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, Encore Creativity for Older Adults, begins its winter/spring session of in-person singing on the East Coast in February, 2022, the Annapolis, Md.-based nonprofit is also expanding and transforming its popular online Encore University into a multidisciplinary enrichment program with a holistic approach embracing all the arts. Facilitated by top performers and educators, the 10-week virtual program will launch February 14, 2022.
From ear training, sight singing and vocal technique to music history, art and dance, Encore University offers up to 15 live courses and up to 150 individual classes and is open to arts enthusiasts over 55 from across the country. Prior experience is not needed.
Creative class selections include Move, Connect, Create!, Poetry, Music in Film, Encore Book Club, Principles of Conducting, Opera and Music Theater History, Ballet for Beginners, Drawing and Sketching for Beginners and much more. A Basic Musicianship course will help participants hone vocal skills, while a Composition and Score Study course will cover basic songwriting.
All Encore University classes run Monday through Friday live at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Every class is recorded and will be available on demand. Registered students will also have access to a weekly midday recital series and midday masterclass series performed by the faculty, who have conducted and/or performed at major venues, such as the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and have taught at highly regarded institutions.
“We strive to challenge and engage older adults in the comfort of their homes by introducing creative experiences that can inspire, spark new passions and enable exploration into many art forms,” said Joshua Vickery, CEO of Encore Creativity for Older Adults, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2022.
The 10-week winter/spring semester, which will be conducted over Zoom, begins February 14th. An all-inclusive tuition is $185.00 per semester per person. For more information and registration, visit www.encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.
Founded in 2007, Encore Creativity for Older Adults has more than 1,500 singers in 26 in-person ensembles across the nation, including Chorales and ROCKS programs and Sentimental Journey Singers, a choir for those with early Alzheimer’s and memory impairments, a vibrant online university, plus summer camp, winter retreat and travel abroad programs. Encore is committed to its mission to provide an excellent and accessible arts education program for older adults regardless of ability or experience.
