FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, January 6, 2022

NEW YORKERS CAN CELEBRATE SKI SEASON WITH CUSTOM LICENSE PLATE

This winter, New Yorkers can not only enjoy New York’s many ski resorts; they can show their love of the slopes with a custom I Ski NY license plate, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today.

Information on the plate can be found on the DMV website. The plates can be ordered through Ski New York, a trade group representing the skiing industry. A total of $10 from the plate cost goes to support skiing in New York State. You can find out more at the organization’s website.

“New York is a great place to ski, whether you prefer downhill or cross country, and you can show your love of the sport year-round with a custom license plate,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

“New York State Parks offer many wonderful cross-county skiing opportunities suitable for any skill level,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “The license plate program by the state Department of Motor Vehicles both raises awareness of skiing and allows New Yorkers to display their support of wintertime recreation in New York. Get out on skis this year to explore your State Parks.”

In addition to the I Ski NY license plate, New York offers a variety of custom plates that show support for everything from the US military to the regions of New York State. Other plates include sports teams, professions, organizations, and a host of causes including 9/11 remembrance and conserving open space. You can learn more about picture and professional plates on the DMV website.

Cross-country skiing trails are available at 104 New York State Parks and eight historic sites spanning the state. Groomed and ungroomed trails range from beginner level to expert and include the Art Roscoe Cross Country Ski Area in Cattaraugus County and the Fahnestock Winter Park in Putnam County.

More information on cross-country skiing at State Parks and Historic Sites is available here.

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow DMV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###