Chicago’s Only Women-Owned and Operated Ketamine, Psychotherapy and Wellness Healthcare Clinic Opens Doors
Dr. Rachel Norris, founder of Imagine Healthcare
Imagine Healthcare treats whole person according to highest medical standards in safe, relaxing environment
Our clients often report a significant and rapid boost in their mood and improvement in their symptoms. ”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel, new, restorative mental health clinic in Chicago is changing the standards of practice for compassionate and effective mental health care through its whole person approach to improving quality of life in patients with specialized ketamine-infusion treatments.
— Dr. Rachel Norris
Known by many today as a “club drug” for its psychedelic experience, ketamine isn’t new. Developed as an anesthetic, it has been used as such since the 1970s. Specially-trained physicians use ketamine for rapid mood disorder treatment. Unlike traditional medical treatment, ketamine begins to work quickly and offers a “reset” to a person’s mental health. Some patients experience boosted mood very soon after treatment, and most begin to experience the full effects within two weeks.
Imagine Healthcare is the only women-owned, women-run mental health clinic in Chicago offering ketamine infusions in a unique, spa-like environment. Unlike a typical doctor’s office or health clinic, Imagine Healthcare’s team of doctors and clinicians work with patients, patients’ current providers and others in their support system to develop a care and therapy program to achieve progress toward a bright and healthy future that is administered in a calming, relaxing environment.
“When it comes to seeking therapy for mental health issues, I believe your path to wellness and a better life is possible. Mental health is the top priority, but it is vital to understand the combined physical and mental aspects of a patient’s life,” says Dr. Rachel Norris, founder and owner of Imagine Healthcare. “A female-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative approach focused on improving the quality of life of both patients and their families is what is so different about Imagine Healthcare.”
Imagine Healthcare’s patients range from age 15 to 70 and are treated in a psychologically safe environment for many mental health diagnoses including PTSD, treatment-resistant depression, ADHD, seasonal affected disorder, OCD and chronic depression and anxiety as well as some chronic pain conditions.
“Our clients often report a significant and rapid boost in their mood and improvement in their symptoms,” says Dr. Norris. “It was so important to me to create this comfortable environment where anyone can find benefit from ketamine infusions.”
Ketamine infusion therapy for mood disorders and chronic pain is the flagship offering of Imagine Healthcare and supported by psychotherapy and wellness treatments, including B12 and other vitamin injections for improved well-being. It is the only clinic in Chicago to offer this combination of care under one roof.
Dr. Norris is a board-certified emergency medicine and palliative care physician with 20 years of experience. After a career in ERs and palliative care, she founded Imagine Healthcare to create a whole life focused, holistic treatment center for long-term improved quality of life. She is joined in practice by her long-time friend and colleague, Dr. Heather Costello. Dr. Costello is a former ER and hospice physician rooted in mindfulness, yoga, exercise, and Buddhism, and is currently certifying to teach in both meditation and yoga.
“The intersectionality of Imagine Healthcare offers an incredible path to healing not found elsewhere in medicine,” Dr. Costello says. “I am humbled and grateful to watch patients with deep, long term mental health suffering find reset in a comfortable, spiritually-centered practice.”
At Imagine Healthcare, patients meet first with the team to confirm a diagnosis and develop an individualized treatment protocol. All treatments happen in a care room that was specially developed for a psychologically safe environment - the medical equipment is largely hidden from plain sight behind aesthetically pleasing, eco-friendly and sustainable décor and it was specifically sourced to be as quiet and unobtrusive as possible. During a treatment, patients relax in comfortable chairs with curated music playlists. Patients are monitored for experience and health.
Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic and at Imagine Healthcare great care is given to ensure a comfortable experience. Patients are able to disconnect safely from their earthly surroundings, thoughts, emotions, memories and even sense of self. The team stays available to help patients manage the days following treatment to optimize success.
Ketamine offers rapid improvement as a reset treatment, but should be viewed as a tool to health, not the single cure. Dr. Norris stresses to patients that it is just a small part of the healing journey.
“So much of what you do outside of the clinic will determine the outcome. If you rely solely on the ketamine, then you will not experience the best results. Similarly, if you are not truly open to the fact that there is potential to change your life then, again, you will not have the best results,” she says. “However, if you have an open mind, do the infusions, continue your medications, work with your therapist, engage in mindful practices to integrate what you’ve experienced throughout your sessions with us, then you have an excellent chance for lasting results.”
To learn more about Imagine Healthcare, Dr. Norris and ketamine infusion treatments, visit the clinic at www.imaginehealthcare.org.
Lena Parsons
Parsons Public Relations Consulting
+1 773-425-0725
parsonslena@gmail.com