Abyde partners with VisionWeb to provide a complete HIPAA compliance software solution for eye care professionals

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

Abyde will give our users the opportunity to use an advanced software solution full of education, tools and resources to certify that providers have what they need to be HIPAA compliant.” — Craig Drury, VP of Customer Development at VisionWeb

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde is honored to announce their latest partnership with VisionWeb, working together towards a mutual goal in making HIPAA compliance simple and stress-free for even more independent eye care providers across the nation.

Abyde’s collaboration with VisionWeb showcases their mission to revolutionize HIPAA compliance by providing a simple, user-friendly solution that fits perfectly with eye-care providers' day to day operations.This partnership will provide VisionWeb users across all products and services with the tools necessary to implement a complete HIPAA compliance program, fulfilling essential, government-mandated HIPAA compliance requirements while streamlining providers time and resources spent on HIPAA.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized medical practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Getting the opportunity to collaborate with VisionWeb has energized our whole organization. We are eager to show their users how easy HIPAA compliance can be,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “Together, we are committed to eradicating HIPAA complexities for eye care professionals across the country.”

“Abyde will give our users the opportunity to use an advanced software solution full of education, tools and resources to certify that providers have what they need to be HIPAA compliant,” said Craig Drury, VP of Customer Development at VisionWeb. “VisionWeb is so excited to partner with Abyde to give our members the best HIPAA solution on the market.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About VisionWeb

VisionWeb pioneered the first open and neutral online order processing platform for the optical industry in 2000. Today, as the largest platform in the country, VisionWeb connects over 20,000 eye care professionals with over 500 suppliers. VisionWeb also provides revenue cycle management services to help eye care practices maximize revenue from their insurance claims. Uprise is VIsionWeb’s cloud-based EHR and Practice Management software designed to streamline office workflow, provide regulatory-compliant exam documentation, and offer insight into practice operations and performance. Learn more at visionweb.com.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com