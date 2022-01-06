Submit Release
New Online Store Onederful Gifts has Wonderful Onesies

Company has a line targeted toward Latin community

UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two lifelong friends have launched Onederful Gifts, an online store featuring delightful pop culture unisex onesies.

“The goal in starting Onederful Gifts was to create a place where we would shop at for our children and our friends’ children. We try to have gifts we would search for and for special occasions while also injecting humor wherever we can,” said Nicole Goksel, who founded the business with Sylvia Melton.

“As moms, we noticed there wasn’t enough clothing options for boys as there are for girls, so we thought, what if we started a business with unisex funny onesies, and it sprung from there,” Goksel added.

Both Latinas, Goksel and Melton offer a Latin line with an array of cultural onesies targeted toward moms like themselves. The short sleeve onesies, which come in washed yellow, heather gray, light mint, light pink and red, have sayings on the front of them, such as “Abuelita, Ven Por Mi,” “No Sabía Qué Ponerme...Y Me Puse Feliz” and “Guapo Como Mi Papá.”

Sayings on English language onesies include “We Both Know That Is Not An Airplane,” “With A Body Like This … Who Needs Hair?,” “The Newest Member Of The Family,” “I Only Cry When Ugly People Hold Me” and “Hello World.”

The onesies are made of 100 percent organic cotton and cost $12.99. They are available in sizes for newborns, six months, 12 months and 18 months.

“Kids grow up so fast. Your little one may still be an infant, but we’re sure they’re crying for something stylish, comfortable and eco-friendly (of course, they must have just wet their diaper). Well, you can satisfy their ‘demands’ with this practical, organic short sleeve bodysuit,” Melton said.

For more information about Onederful Gifts or to order a onesie, visit onederfulgifts.com. Visitors to the website can also sign up for a newsletter with information about new collections, exclusive promotions and more.

