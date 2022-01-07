PayCaptain becomes world's first B-Corporation Certified Payroll Company
Cloud Payroll Solution, PayCaptain, is awarded B-Corp Certification and becomes the world's first payroll technology company to achieve the status.LONDON, ENGLAND, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayCaptain, the pioneering London-based cloud payroll service provider, has been awarded B-Corporation status, the first certification worldwide in the payroll industry. B-Corporation status sets companies apart by certifying their commitment to their social and environmental impact, not just profit-making. In becoming a B-Corporation certified, PayCaptain has demonstrated the company is a genuine advocate for stakeholder benefits – including their workforce, their clients, the environment, the local community and their shareholders.
To become B-Corporation certified, PayCaptain met stringent selection criteria, whilst demonstrating their social and environmental impact. The company was assessed on multiple factors including governance, employee benefits, stakeholder engagement and impact on the community and environment.
PayCaptain was launched in 2020 with big aspirations to help companies win the battle against financial stress in the workplace. The company adopted Pending B-Corporation status early in their lifecycle. By launching with B-Corporation principles in place, it allowed PayCaptain to scale the business with a solid ethical foundation. PayCaptain already powers the payroll process for many other B-Corporations including Vivobarefoot, Cotswold Fayre and The Social Innovation Partnership.
CEO of PayCaptain, Simon Bocca, says, “I’m incredibly proud that PayCaptain is a fully certified B-Corporation. From day one we’ve used the B-Corporation framework as our guiderail for being the best company we can be. We’re dedicated to creating positive experiences for our own employees as well as those of our clients”.
Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, says “Being able to welcome PayCaptain to the B Corp community is hugely exciting. Their commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and really help spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit”.
PayCaptain Payroll Solutions Limited, www.paycaptain.com is an HR/FinTech company that delivers a fully automated cloud payroll service. The solution contains many unique and innovative features for employees, helping them to take control of their pay and increase their financial well-being. PayCaptain is a payroll solution that helps employers pay their workforce, regardless of income and personal circumstances. The solution also incorporates functionality that is specifically designed to positively impact financial resilience for people struggling with money, or vulnerable and low-income employees.
###
For media enquiries, please contact media@paycaptain.com or call 07731 817555.
About PayCaptain
PayCaptain is HMRC approved Payroll software and was created to radically improve the payroll process. It combines payroll, banking and wellness tools, allowing employers to support and empower their employees to take control of their finances to achieve greater financial well-being.
Payroll with PayCaptain:
• Fully automated cloud payroll software with flexible bureau services
• Transforms the payroll experience for employees
• Helps payroll professionals to add greater value to their company with smart and intuitive technology
• Enables employers to ensure payroll is on brand and aligned with company values.
PayCaptain’s aim is to improve the financial resilience of the nation and reduce the negative effects of financial stress in the workplace. As a B-Corporation, PayCaptain delivers positive outcomes for customers and their employees.
PayCaptain is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority as an EMD Agent of PayrNet. PayCaptain provides payment services, facilitates business transactions and currency exchanges. Money held in PayCaptain accounts are safeguarded with regulated credit institutions in the UK, in accordance with e-money regulations. All card transactions are processed by the Visa network and are protected by Visa Scheme rules.
www.paycaptain.com
About B Lab UK
B Lab UK is transforming the economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our global community includes 4,200 B Corps in 77 countries and 153 industries, and over 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.
http://bcorporation.uk/
Simon Bocca
PayCaptain
hello@paycaptain.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn