Creation of a new International Payroll Alliance - PAYROCKS

Seven leading European Payroll companies unite to create an International Alliance of local payroll experts committed to delivering excellence.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Payrockers are here
Local payroll is responding to country-specific economic growth, while global payroll is expanding to meet the needs of international companies. This growth is due to the demand for efficient, compliant, and cost-effective HR management in different countries. Many providers claim to have expertise in international payroll. But how can they ensure this? A new international alliance now offers the right answer.
Analysts, such as Gartner, assert that the concept of a "one global service solution" doesn't exist. This viewpoint is echoed by global companies, which give international payroll providers a low rating, citing subpar service quality in many countries. The truth is that there is a lack of direct contact with local salary experts and payroll is often managed by offshore competence centres. This multi-level communication results in significant friction losses. The conclusion is obvious: Payroll is local. Hybrid is normal.
Payrocks – Doing better
The essential question: How can international clients receive superior service? Clients must choose between a global contract with an international provider, potentially inconveniencing local customers, or opt for separate contracts for each country with top-notch local expertise.
The right answer is named Payrocks. This new international partnership aims to deliver high-quality HR services through authentic local experts, ensuring local knowledge and full compliance with local legislation.
Who are the “Payrockers”?
Payrocks is a global alliance of 7 HR and payroll providers across 13 countries, with 3000+ employees and almost 2 million monthly pay slips. United by shared values, Payrocks ensures seamless collaboration, offering clients quality through local expertise and a high level of professionalism. Members uphold commitment, reliability, and transparency.
• ZetaService, active in Italy
• Grupo Atisa, active in Spain, Portugal and Andorra
• Contract Administration, active in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia
• Paychex, active in Germany
• Securex, active in Benelux
• PayCaptain, active in UK
• Nibelis, active in France
All Payrocks members share the same DNA and values. For clients, this means straightforward cooperation, quality through local expertise in each country and a high level of professionalism. Between the Payrocks members, commitment, reliability and transparency are lived.
Who runs Payrocks?
The members jointly appointed Thierry Vanbever as Payrock's Project Director. He is a top leader with many years of international experience in HR and payroll services and is also the founder of LetzHR. Thierry is at his best when it comes to building strong teams and developing the people around him.
Thierry: " It is a honour for me to be able to support this great project which has been initiated by ZetaService. We are joining forces to strengthen local solutions through our international power. The focus is on more local quality and better service for global customers. This is our mission, to which all our members are committed. We act together for the benefit of many customers. Let's rock it!”
LET’S ROCK IT!
