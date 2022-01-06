Rales JFS Hires Aliyah Longhust, BCBA, LMFT, as Director of New Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Research Center
Opening Spring of 2022, the TFRC will be a One-Stop Shop for Families with Special Needs
We are thrilled to have found Aliyah, who is so deeply committed to improving the lives of individuals with varying abilities.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (Rales JFS) announced today the appointment of Aliyah Longhurst, BCBA, LMFT, as Director of the new Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Resource Center (TFRC). The TFRC will officially open its doors in the Spring of 2022 and be a one-stop shop for families with special needs. Prior to its opening, the TFRC will host Virtual Town Halls – the first of which will be held on December 14, 2021 at 7:00pm – which will be open to the public and serve as information sessions. (Register to attend the Dec 14th Town Hall here.)
Longhurst will oversee the operations of the TFRC, which will provide children with varying needs and abilities affordable access to treatment and therapies in order for maximum realization of their developmental, educational, and personal potential. The TFRC will equip parents and other caregivers with the necessary information and support to ensure a therapeutic continuum, and provide the education and guidance needed to build stronger families.
Most recently, Longhurst held the position of Southeast Regional Director with Behavior Basics, Inc. (BBI), where her role encompassed providing Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy and overseeing the performance and success of behavior analysis services across Palm Beach County. Longhurst has worked with children with special needs and their families for 13 years in her position with BBI.
“I believe strongly in the importance of a collaborative approach and working closely with each family and their team of therapists to ensure that we are addressing each family’s unique needs and challenges,” said Longhurst. “I am very excited and honored to join Rales JFS and to be part of the launch of such an important new endeavor through the Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy & Family Resource Center.”
The concept for this new center comes as a result of a community wide effort, spearheaded by the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, to identify unmet needs of families with special needs. Part of that work included a study conducted by Beit Issie Shapiro, a prominent leader in disability services in Israel, who suggested the “one stop shop” concept and pointed to Rales JFS as the perfect agency to host this endeavor noting its experience in providing wraparound services to the entire family. The TFRC will meet the urgent need in the South Florida community for access to affordable therapies and family support. According to the Palm Beach County School District, approximately 32,000 children in grades K-12 have a developmental or intellectual disability.
“In our search for a director for this new program, we sought someone who had the background and understanding to hire and manage a team of skilled pediatric therapists as well as firsthand experience working with families raising children with disabilities,” said Danielle Hartman, President and CEO of Rales JFS. “We are thrilled to have found Aliyah, who is so deeply committed to improving the lives of individuals with varying abilities.”
Philanthropist Toby Cooperman, whose transformational gift kicked off the Capital Campaign supporting the TFRC, added: “Aliyah’s knowledge and understanding of working with both families and therapists to coordinate care will serve her well in Director position. I am confident with her at the helm, the TFRC will be a huge success and support for so many families in the community.”
The TFRC greatly expands the services currently being provided through Rales JFS’ Center for Families and Children Special Needs program by adding much needed therapies and support to families raising children with disabilities. These therapies may include Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), Occupational, Physical and Speech Therapy, in addition to Counseling, Psychiatry, Psychological Testing and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Assessment, Social Skills Groups, a multi-sensory room, parent workshops, support groups and more. The TFRC will serve children and families throughout Palm Beach County and will be open afternoons and evenings, as well as on Sundays.
To learn more about the TFRC and the upcoming Virtual Town Halls, please contact Rales JFS at 561-852-3333. To register for the December 14th Virtual Town Hall, click here. Additional Virtual Town Halls will be held: January 20, 2022 at 7:00pm and February 23, 2022 at 7:00pm.
About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services For 40 years, Rales JFS has provided help, hope and humanity through their comprehensive range of programs that serve people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, programs include food and financial assistance, affordable counseling and mental health services, senior services, programs for children and families, career and employment services and many volunteer opportunities. To learn more, visit www.ralesjfs.org or email info@ralesjfs.org.
