Governor Wolf Announces $1.2 Million Investment in Apprenticeship Programs Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Continuing his commitment to strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce through apprenticeships, Governor Tom Wolf today announced that more than $1.2 million in new funding through the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program has been awarded to six apprenticeship programs across the commonwealth to help train the next generation of in-demand apprentices.

“Our ongoing support of apprenticeships across Pennsylvania helps workers earn a paycheck while they learn the specialized skills that employers need,” said Gov. Wolf. “These programs create talented new pipelines of workers that meet the demands of our existing businesses while also making Pennsylvania more attractive to companies looking to locate here. Apprenticeships are a huge win for both workers and companies alike and the commonwealth is proud to invest in these programs.”

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin will hold a press conference with Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 12 and meet with apprentices at 1:30 PM today at 1200 Gulf Lab Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

“Apprenticeships provide Pennsylvanians with an incredible opportunity to join the workforce and get the training that leads to family-sustaining jobs,” said Sec. Davin. “The Wolf administration’s support of these programs is absolutely essential to strengthen the commonwealth’s workforce and our economy.”

Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 12 will use the $297,000 Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program funding for instructional expenses related to the classroom training portion of their apprenticeship program.

“The Sheet Metal Workers Local 12 are extremely excited and appreciative of the $297,000 Grant that was awarded by Governor Tom Wolf,” said Gregory D. Blose, Business Manager for Sheet Metal Workers Local 12. “We currently have a full-time coordinator and three full-time teachers as well as part-time teachers who teach evening and weekend classes to meet the demand of new and evolving training techniques and continuing education and mandatory safety training. This grant will provide the necessary training for our apprentices and Journeyman to get and maintain the certifications needed for an ever-changing workplace.”

The program blends together classroom learning with on-the-job experience over a five-year period to prepare students for work in the construction industry. In a typical year, an apprentice will spend 200 hours in the classroom and 1,800 hours on a construction site.

Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 12 accepts applicants in an open enrollment process annually and are currently training 190 apprentices. The program is fully funded by current union members, with apprentices earning $22.36 an hour with full benefits in the first year of their apprenticeship.

Following are details of the additional Apprenticeship Program awards announced today:

Allegheny County FortyX80, Inc. was awarded $297,000 to support their Apprenti PGH IT apprenticeship program. The funding will be used to partially underwrite 14-weeks of required technical instruction (RTI) for 90 apprentices. RTI covers both technical knowledge and the soft skills needed to fill entry-level IT jobs.

Butler County The Steamfitters Local Union #449 (Pipefitters & Welders) was awarded $297,000 to help fund new daytime welding classes in their training program. The classes will help provide welding training for up to 40 students.

Delaware County The Chester Joint Apprenticeship & Training Committee (CJATC) was awarded $297,000 towards their five-year apprenticeship program to become a journeyman electrician. The apprenticeship consists of 8,000 hours of on-the-job training as well as 900 hours of classroom and lab training.

Somerset County Global SFC/Valve Incorporated was awarded $8,777 for their training program in quality assurance. The program trains apprentices on how to inspect the parts produced at Global, making sure valves and other items are 100 percent with no defects.

York County CTE Inc. was awarded $8,135 to fund the classroom portion of their tool design apprenticeship program. The program trains students to be effective at designing and building thin metal, high-speed progressive dies. There are 144 hours of classroom instruction and 8,000 hours of on-the-job training during the apprenticeship.

The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

