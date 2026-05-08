Creating Jobs in Philadelphia: Governor Shapiro Secures $3.8 Million Investment from Bonduelle Americas to Open its New U.S. Growth Hub in Pennsylvania, Creating Over 100 Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $500,000 to support the food manufacturer’s new U.S. Growth Hub in the City of Philadelphia. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy is one of the strongest in the nation — and the only Northeast state with a growing economy. Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating nearly 23,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $3.8 million investment from food manufacturer Bonduelle Americas (Bonduelle) to open its new U.S. Growth Hub in Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth is investing $500,000 in the project, which will create well over 100 new jobs over the next three years.

The company will initially open its new Growth Hub in a temporary space in Philadelphia, with plans to secure a permanent location in the city.

“Pennsylvania is winning deals over other states because we’re focused on what matters — building a strong workforce, cutting unnecessary red tape, and making strategic investments that attract businesses and help our existing companies grow here,” said Governor Shapiro. “We’re going to keep pushing aggressively to secure more projects, create quality jobs, and drive lasting economic growth across our Commonwealth.”

Bonduelle received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $500,000 Pennsylvania First grant.

The Pennsylvania First Program, which connects businesses with trained workers and supports job retention and capital investments, will receive an additional $10 million in Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget, for a total of $38 million.

DCED Secretary Rick Siger was in Philadelphia today to help celebrate the company’s first expansion into Pennsylvania.

“Bonduelle’s decision to open its U.S. Growth Hub in Philadelphia is a strong vote of confidence in Pennsylvania’s economy and our workforce,” said Secretary Siger. “Thanks to the investments we’re making in line with the Governor’s 10-Year Economic Development Strategy, we’re attracting new businesses, creating good-paying jobs, and strengthening Pennsylvania’s economy for the future.”

Bonduelle Americas is a certified B Corp helping more people eat plant rich, every day. Through a growing portfolio available in and beyond the produce aisle, the company brings fresh, convenient foods to consumers embracing a flexitarian lifestyle. Bonduelle Americas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Groupe Bonduelle (BON.PA), a global company with more than 170 years of heritage bringing the joy of plants to tables around the world.

“We want to win within the U.S. with innovative, chef-crafted healthy choices, meal solutions, and fresh services,” said Bobby Chacko, Chief Executive Officer of Bonduelle Americas. “That means competing across the store and digital shelf, moving faster, and surrounding ourselves with the right talent and partners to do it. Pennsylvania and Philadelphia bring the kind of energy, grit, and food heritage that fuels how we build — and how we win.”

“From day one, my administration has made clear that Philadelphia is open for business and ready for investment,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “This decision sends a strong message that companies have confidence in our city and confidence in our future. This investment means good jobs, strong benefits, and more opportunity for our residents. Philadelphia offers the talent, location, affordability, and workforce businesses need to grow and succeed, and we are proud to welcome this new Growth Hub to our city.”

“Bonduelle’s decision to establish their U.S. Growth Hub here is a testament to what Greater Philadelphia has to offer, and to what a coordinated regional effort looks like when it works,” said Chellie Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. “Our region is driven by a collaborative business community, world-class talent, and a thriving innovation economy. We look forward to watching them grow alongside our members and partners.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources.

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

In every corner of the Commonwealth, businesses are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating nearly 23,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania — and it’s working.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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