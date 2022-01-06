Redeem Investments Executes on First Close of its Renewable Energy Fund
Redeem Investments Ends 2021 with First Close of its Renewable Energy FundAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 10, 2021 Redeem Investments, a Texas-based real estate and private investment firm, completed the first close of its Renewable Energy Fund.
The Fund deploys short-term / bridge loans that provide renewable energy (RE) infrastructure developers with capital ahead of construction loan origination in order to develop utility-scale RE sites. Investors in the fund are slated to receive an average annual yield of 12% via monthly distributions.
Redeem Investments has partnered with Midflare Corporation, an Atlanta-based solar farm development company, to deliver clean electricity for several customers in Virginia. The first project will be a 150 MW solar farm that will provide power for several colleges/universities and a large public/private partnership within the state. Site selection / permitting initiatives are already underway and Midflare plans to collaborate with a large utility based in the Mid-Atlantic to provide more power to the community.
Christian Catron, President & CEO of Redeem Investments, commented, “the completion of our Fund’s first close is a momentous occasion for our investors; our preferred developer partner, Midflare Corporation; the Commonwealth of Virginia; and for the consumers of the renewable energy that will be produced. It signifies our collective contribution to the goal of zero-carbon emissions by 2050 while simultaneously providing one of the best risk-adjusted returns available to investors. We’re especially excited to support the growth of Midflare and have already begun discussions regarding our follow-on Fund, which will entail retaining ownership of the solar farms and selling the energy produced to the grid, which then creates tax credit opportunities for investors.”
“We are excited to have found a partner who shares our enthusiasm for doing good things for both the community and the environment,” explained Christian Warren, Founder/CEO of Midflare Corporation. “The collaborative spirit Redeem’s management team used in negotiations helped unlock value for their investors, Midflare’s customers and both of our companies. We are looking forward to partnering with Redeem Investments on future Midflare projects.”
If you are interested in learning more about Redeem Investments’ Renewable Energy Fund, more information can be found at https://localvest.com/app/renewable-energy-fund-i
About Redeem Investments
Redeem is a private investment firm based out of Austin, TX that specializes in investments that allow for asymmetrical returns while improving communities and the environment. Redeem Investments targets investments in value-add apartments within growing markets and renewable energy infrastructure development projects. Our goal on behalf of our investors, regardless of investment type, is to produce above average returns with below average risk, while creating a positive impact on the world around us.
For more information, visit www.redeeminvestments.com
About Midflare Corporation
Midflare was founded in 2009 and is a minority certified renewable energy company based in Atlanta, GA. As a commercial and utility-scale solar project developer, we provide clean electricity to mid-market companies and large energy buyers, as well as utilities. Midflare’s development strategy is to develop solar projects ranging in size from 10- 500 megawatts (MW) to meet the renewable portfolio requirements of utilities and companies at highly competitive prices. We create energy solutions that deliver cost certainty while helping organizations meet their sustainability objectives.
For more information, visit midflare.com
Michael Euperio
Redeem Investments
michael@redeeminvestments.com