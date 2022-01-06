Pre-Registration, Registration Periods Set for 2022 NASP State Tournament

NASHVILLE --- The Annual Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships will be held March 31-April 1 at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosts the event.

Pre-registration is underway and runs through Feb. 28 Normal registration with flight selection will begin on March 1 and will end midnight (EDT) March 21. Registratin may be made here.

The NASP State Championships will return to the Miller Coliseum after a two-year absence. The tournament will be limited to participants and coaches with no spectators, concessions, or vendors present due to COVID-19 concerns.

There will be three divisions. Schools will compete in the elementary, middle school and high school divisions. Awards will be presented to the top team and individual finishers in each division.

