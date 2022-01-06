Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,643 in the last 365 days.

Pre-Registration, Registration Periods Set for 2022 NASP State Tournament

NASHVILLE --- The Annual Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships will be held March 31-April 1 at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum in Murfreesboro. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosts the event.

Pre-registration is underway and runs through Feb. 28   Normal registration with flight selection will begin on March 1 and will end midnight (EDT) March 21. Registratin may be made here.  

The NASP State Championships will return to the Miller Coliseum after a two-year absence. The tournament will be limited to participants and coaches with no spectators, concessions, or vendors present due to COVID-19 concerns.

There will be three divisions. Schools will compete in the elementary, middle school and high school divisions. Awards will be presented to the top team and individual finishers in each division.

---TWRA---

Registration for the 2020 NASP State Tournament

You just read:

Pre-Registration, Registration Periods Set for 2022 NASP State Tournament

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.