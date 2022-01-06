Sweeney Names Weinberg To Horizon Board

TRENTON – Senate President Steve Sweeney today announced the appointment of Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg to the Board of Directors of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

“Loretta Weinberg’s distinguished career of public service has been defined by a selfless commitment to the needs of others and a fierce determination to improve the quality of life for everyone – especially those experiencing hardship,” said Senator Sweeney. “I have complete confidence in her ability to contribute to Horizon’s role and responsibilities as the largest health insurer in New Jersey with a mission that embraces charitable services for those in need. The delivery of affordable medical care is more important than ever in a rapidly evolving health care industry. Loretta will be an astute and effective advocate for the people Horizon serves.”

Senator Weinberg notified Senator Sweeney that she is stepping down from her Senate seat. Her resignation takes effect tomorrow, she informed the Senate President.

Horizon is the state’s largest health insurer, providing coverage for 3.7 million New Jersey residents. In addition to its legal obligation to provide “affordable and accessible” coverage to its members, the not-for-profit company continues to pursue a public service obligation of providing charitable care.

Senator Weinberg served as Majority Leader in the Senate for 10 years, the longest tenure for the Senate’s second-highest position in state history. Before that, she served as vice-chair of the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee. She was the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor in 2009.