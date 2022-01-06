NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to expected hazardous weather and travel conditions statewide, including freezing rain, ice and snowfall, Gov. Bill Lee has closed state offices on Thursday, January 6 in all West, Middle and East Tennessee state offices.
State employees will utilize work from home capabilities where possible. State services offered online will remain available.
All citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Thursday, January 6.
###
You just read:
Declaration of State Office Closures Across Tennessee
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.