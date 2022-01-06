Submit Release
Declaration of State Office Closures Across Tennessee

Thursday, January 06, 2022 | 06:49am

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to expected hazardous weather and travel conditions statewide, including freezing rain, ice and snowfall, Gov. Bill Lee has closed state offices on Thursday, January 6 in all West, Middle and East Tennessee state offices.

State employees will utilize work from home capabilities where possible. State services offered online will remain available.

All citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Thursday, January 6.

