Cardiovascular Associates of America Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Fang Xia Named CFO
Fang's deep experience in leading the financial operations of healthcare businesses will make an impact as we manage through our growth phase. Fang will provide strong leadership to the CVAUSA team.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) announced today that Fang Xia is appointed chief financial officer effective January 3, 2022. Fang comes from US Anesthesia Partners (USAP), Florida region, where she served as chief financial officer driving its financial strategy and performance since 2018. USAP is a private equity backed physician-led healthcare company. Fang will work closely with CVAUSA chief executive officer, Tim Attebery.
“I am pleased to welcome Fang to our leadership team,” said Tim Attebery, CVAUSA chief executive officer. “Her deep and extensive experience in leading the financial operations of healthcare businesses- as well as driving operational changes—will make an immediate impact as we manage through our initial growth phase. I am confident Fang will provide strong leadership and is an excellent addition to the CVAUSA team.”
Fang brings more than 17 years of extensive finance and accounting leadership experience, primarily in healthcare through partnering with physicians and administrative leaders. Fang is a CPA and holds a Master of Accountancy from Cleveland State University.
“I am thrilled to join CVAUSA, a company I really admire as they innovate in the cardiovascular space,” said Fang Xia. “CVAUSA has unique strengths, a strong business model and I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s priorities, accelerate growth and enhance value for our physician partners, investors and key stakeholders.”
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
