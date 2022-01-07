Baby Car Seat Market Estimated To Experience a Hike in Growth By 2031

Baby Car Seat Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 6,223.6 Mn by 2026. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2026

ALBANY, NY, US, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights into the global baby car seat market. In terms of revenue, the global baby car seat market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global baby car seat market.

The global market for baby car seats is largely affected by numerous factors, including increasing importance of child car safety and frequent new product launches by key brands. Key manufacturers of baby car seats are focused on strong research & development to design innovative products with improved features.

Get PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23438

Baby Car Seat Market: Key Segments

The global baby car seat market has been segmented based on product type, category, weight, age, price, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been divided into infant seats, combination seats, convertible seats, and booster seats. Convertible car seats are largely preferred for their application in multiple age groups. Features such as the five-point harness, LATCH system, and side impact protection are common with infant car seats and offer premium protection. The increasing consumer confidence in infant car seats, along with evolving laws and regulations regarding child car safety drives the demand for infant-only car seats.

Based on category, the market has been divided into backward facing seats and forward facing seats. The backward-facing car seat market is driven by high demand for infant-only seats and convertible seats for infants and toddlers. The three common types of backward-facing seats include infant seats, convertible seats, and all-in-one seats.

In terms of age, the market has been classified into 0 to 8 months, 9 to 16 months, 17 to 24 months, 25 to 36 months, 37 to 48 months, 49 to 60 months, and 61 to 72 months, and older than 6 years. Babies below 2 years and between 25 to 60 months were considered the prime target market, which uses major share of baby car seats. However, age is not the only criteria for car seat selection according to different industry standards. Child weight and height are also an important consideration while selecting appropriate child car seats.

Based on distribution channel, the market has been categorized into online channel and offline channel. Online websites are likely to be an area of opportunity for baby car seat manufacturers over the forecast period. Key brands such as Britax, Mothercare plc, and Graco, are already operating their online stores. With online stores, these companies provide discount coupons, cashback opportunities, and gift cards. Furthermore, the pandemic has provided multiple opportunities to baby car seat vendors to invest in eCommerce stores.

Baby Car Seat Market: Prominent Regions

The global baby car seat market has been divided into North America (U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America). The demand for baby car seats in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR followed by South America during the forecast period, owing to rising consumer awareness, penetration of global brands, and expansion of departmental stores specializing in the retailing of child care products. The baby car seat market value in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2031. Among the countries in Asia Pacific, Japan is the leading market, holding major share due to the prevalence of laws and regulations for child car seats. Japanese law does require all kids aged 0-6 to be buckled into a rear-facing car seat at all times while in a car. Older children are often allowed to be in booster seats (and infants in baby seats), but those are also required to be buckled into the rear seat. Manufacturing companies and distributors are expanding their presence in countries of South America and investing in extensive promotional and advertising activities.

Purchase our Premium Research Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=23438<ype=S

Baby Car Seat Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global baby car seat market are Britax, Dorel Industries, Goodbaby Internationl Holdings Ltd., Mothercare plc, Newell Brands, Diono LLC, RENOLUX, Artsana S.p.A. (RECARO), UPPAbaby, and InfaGroup.

Global Baby Car Seat Market: Segmentation

Baby Car Seat Market, by Product Type

- Infant Seats

- Combination Seats

- Convertible Seats

- Booster Seats

- High Back Booster Seats

- Backless Booster Seats

Baby Car Seat Market, by Category

- Backward Facing Seats

- Forward Facing Seats

Baby Car Seat Market, by Weight

- Below 50 LB

- 50 LB- 100 LB

- Above 100 LB

Baby Car Seat Market, by Age

- 0 to 8 Months

- 9 to 16 Months

- 17 to 24 Months

- 25 to 36 Months

- 37 to 48 Months

- 49 to 60 Months

- 61 to 72 Months

- Older than 6 Years

Baby Car Seat Market, by Price

- Below US$ 50

- US$ 50- 100

- US$ 100-200

- US$ 200-300

- US$ 300-400

- Above US$ 400

Baby Car Seat Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

- eCommerce Websites

- Company-owned Websites

Offline

- Supermarket/Hypermarket

- Departmental Stores

- Others

TMR Latest News Publication: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategy-of-developing-user-friendly-products-working-well-for-vendors-in-baby-diapers-market-tmr-301136594.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyse information. Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the unified market intelligence engine. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!