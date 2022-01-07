Kryptonite solutions present MRI projector and MRI compatible monitor

Submit Release
Kryptonite Solutions is the leading manufacturer of MRI systems in India.

MUMBAI, IN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people experience anxiety during MRI scans and can get claustrophobic as well. The fear of getting suffocated during the MRI scan causes stress, and there are many ways by which anxiety and fear can be reduced. Kryptonite solution's MRI projector was initially introduced for patients with fear and anxiety during the scan. Another purpose of the projector is to modify the scan room and transmogrify the room's ambience. This way, the patient finds the whole process of scanning relaxing and comforting. The ambience of the room makes the room more interactive virtually.

The MRI projector aims to reduce the cancellation of MRI scans by patients who have a fear of confined spaces. The suffering is understandable, and around 12-13 per cent of people go through it. The focus of the projector is directed towards the MR scanner or walls. The videos or photos (as per the patient's demand) are projected through the projector in full high-definition resolution with settling brightness.

MRI projectors are used for scanning purposes as well. They are used to magnify the scanning image, which helps with better diagnosis.
In line with its mission to improve the experience of diagnosis, Kryptonite Solutions now introduces MRI-compatible monitors. The use of multiple technologies for the scanning process is a reason good enough for justifying the need to do away with the long and complex scanning procedure.

Studies have shown that around 14-20 percent of adult patients require sedatives to endure MRIs. And due to sedation, patients may become unable to alert the technician about respiratory and other physiological conditions. In such situations, MRI monitors help monitor the cardiorespiratory parameters during an MRI procedure. The Safety Committee of the Society for Magnetic Resonance Imaging published a guideline according to which patients who are sedated for MRI procedures should be physiologically monitored and supported by the appropriate means. <a href ="https://kryptonite.global/products/mri-compatibles/"> MRI compatible monitors </a> are used to observe the vitals of the patient and identify any changes physiologically to prevent sudden undesired events until the procedure is complete.

Kryptonite Solutions have been transforming the equipment used in healthcare since 2015 and is becoming a leading manufacturing company in India. The company offers a wide range of MRI products, from the virtual skylight to MRI post-processing applications.

