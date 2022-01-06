USFDA grants Emergency Use Authorization for Roche’s COVID-19 At-Home Test

COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

With cases rising again with the Omnicron variant, the USFDA grants EUA for Roche’s COVID-19 rapid at-home diagnostic kit

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last few days of our annual market report sale! Buy now - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

In December 2021, the USFDA granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd’s COVID-19 At-Home Test, an over-the-counter diagnostic kit. The COVID-19 At-Home Test is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay for the qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The COVID-19 At-Home Test uses a simple nasal swab sample to enable individuals to self-test at home and receive accurate, reliable, and quick results in 20 minutes for SARS-CoV-2 and other variants, including Omicron.

According to The Business Research Company reports, the demand for COVID19 detection kits will continue to grow owing to the increasing incidence of COVID-19 and other variants such as Omicron and the rising demand for cost-effective and quick COVID-19 detection kits. The global COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market size was estimated to grow from $5.2 billion in 2020 to $6.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The market is further expected to reach $8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The easing of USFDA regulatory processes for COVID-19 detection kits will also contribute to the growth of the COVID-19 detection kits and consumables market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 cases rose by 11% globally in December 2021, and Omicron has become the dominant strain in many countries. This is expected to drive the demand for COVID-19 detection test kits during the forecast period.

TBRC’s COVID-19 rapid test kits market report is segmented by test type, kit type, specimen type, end-users, and geography

• By Test Type- RT PCR test, rapid antigen test, rapid antibody test, and others

• By Kit Type- PCR machines, equipment and extraction kits, and reagents

• By Specimen Type- Nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab, nasal swab, blood, and others

• By End-Users- Hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care, and others

• By Geography- North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa

Research is sourced from TBRC reports, FDA.

The forecasted revenue of the company is calculated based on the assumption that the company’s market share will remain the same during the forecast period.

Here are some related reports:

Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents And Kits, Consumables), By Application (Clinical Disease Diagnosis, Food And Beverage Testing, Pharmaceutical And Biological Drug Testing, Cosmetics And Personal Care Products Testing, Environmental Testing, Research Applications), By Testing Type (Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Cellular Component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rapid-microbiology-testing-kits-global-market-report

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2021 - By Drug Class (Antimalarials, Bronchodilators, Antibiotics, Antivirals), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-drug-associated-apis-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real-time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

Interested In Knowing More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology. The Global Market Model is The Business Research Company’s flagship product.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/