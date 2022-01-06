Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market Focuses On Developing Customer Satisfaction

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Marketing Research And Analysis Services Global Market Report 2022

Companies operating in various industries are concentrating on increased profits and expanding consumer base by focusing on customer satisfaction. This is likely to act as a major driver for the development of the marketing research and analysis services industry over the forthcoming years. Customer satisfaction leads to increased revenues and profitability along with improved levels of customer retention. Global marketing research and analysis services market trends help companies achieve these goals. For instance, marketing research help companies to understand the target customers, access key competitors, track customer satisfaction across multiple channels, identify areas of improvement for business, and to redefine business strategies to improve the performance of the business.

The main types of marketing research and analysis are quantitative, qualitative, primary, and secondary. Quantitative research is described as the systematic examination of phenomena through the collection of measurable data and the application of statistical, mathematical, or computer methodologies. The different sectors include IT services, manufacturing, financial services, construction, healthcare, others and involves various sizes of enterprises such as large enterprise and small and medium enterprise.

The global marketing research and analysis services market size is expected to grow from $68.87 billion in 2021 to $74.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Marketing research and analysis services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The marketing research and analysis services market is expected to reach $98.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

North America was the largest region in the marketing research and analysis services market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in marketing research and analysis services market. The regions covered in the marketing research and analysis services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global marketing research and analysis services industry are Nielsen, Kantar, Ipsos, GfK, Westat Inc., Gartner, Intage Inc, Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), Mintel and Market Xcel Data Matrix Private Limited.

TBRC’s global marketing research and analysis services market report is segmented by type into quantitative, qualitative, primary, secondary, by end use industry into IT services, manufacturing, financial services, construction, healthcare, others, by enterprise size into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

Marketing Research And Analysis Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Quantitative, Qualitative, Primary, Secondary), By End Use Industry (IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction, Healthcare), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

