More People To Get Deals on Used Cars: Indy Auto Man encouraging Indiana businesses to support social activities

Charity and free will to help people should be part of the company strategy, not a one-off deal. This way, we all can become not only good neighbors but also good service providers to each other.” — Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man dealership, represented by General Manager Victor Figlin, the initiator of different social initiatives, asks everybody to participate in the charitable activities in Indiana. Today Victor is coming with a new mission to invite the local communities, individual entrepreneurs, and all companies located in Indiana to think about how they can support the people around.

One example, when the company can take part in a charity mission, is to provide their usual service for free.

Indy Auto Man and Kennected stand for the idea that it is not the number of funds the company directs to social activities that matters, but their value for society.

Devid Johnson, the CEO of Kennected software development firm, supported the initiative. And now anyone can contact Kennected for a one-hour free consultation about prospecting and business development .

This partnership provides the Kennected employees specials on buying a used car: a $500 down payment match, an extra $500 on top of trade-in, and a $500 off Vehicle Service Contract at Indy Auto Man dealership.

"I believe that together we can inspire more businesses to give back to the community, like Indy Auto Man, and build a world where people have more opportunities to achieve appreciation, courtesy, and freedom."

Devin Johnson, CEO at Kennected.

Indy Auto Man is constantly looking for new ways to support the Indiana community. The partnership with Kennected is only one example of their community outreach to compensate for the team's efforts at Kennected for their charity work.

This Indianapolis used car dealership also partners with Hue Murals and Synergize. Together with them, Indy Auto Man sponsored the Indy Arts Fest to support independent artists.

Another initiative of Indy Auto Man is their IAM 4 INDY program. Every quarter, they donate one car to someone in need. "We choose the person who can help multiple people and impact the whole community upon getting a car. And that's the main goal of the program," said General Manager at Indy Auto Man. "The number of people in need of social assistance is increasing. Local businesses can combine the financial, technological, and human resources, expertise, and experience of all participants to create a better community in Indiana for each of us."

About Kennected

Founded in 2018, Kennected is a SaaS provider and developer of revolutionary marketing software that helps companies and entrepreneurs make lead generation more effective. Their education platform helps businesses master the art of prospecting and increasing sales. Their flagship product a, LinkedIn automation tool helps customers build robust relations with their prospects. Kennected’s vision is to develop technology that allows businesses and entrepreneurs to get more done in less time. Learn more at https://kennected.org/

About Indy Auto Man

The Indy Auto Man used car dealership was established in 2008 in Indianapolis and, since then, strives to remove the stigma associated with car sales. With 300+ used vehicles in stock, including cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks, Indy Auto Man offers transparent and efficient customer-focused car selling services in Indianapolis. All customers can expect a 7-day exchange and a 30-day price match guarantee for every car they buy.

Any business interested in providing some service for free to the indigents is welcome to reach out to Victor Figlin through LinkedIn or the Indy Auto Man website to discuss the details of the partnership.