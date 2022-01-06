Jordan Jacobs Offers Non-Surgical Lift Procedure to Combat Aging

One of New York City’s leading experts at providing natural-looking solutions to enhance individuals’ beauty has expanded her services.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives for Jordan Jacobs announced today that she is now offering a non-surgical lift procedure to combat aging.

“Threadlifting lifts and tightens the entire face and body with the placement of temporary sutures for a more youthful appearance,” said Jordan Jacobs, a world-class expert in advanced facial anatomy, non-surgical rejuvenation, and anti-aging management. “Combat aging with the thread’s incredible ability to stimulate collagen production for improved skin tone and firmness. This non-surgical lift procedure to combat aging is an alternative to surgical facelifts that is more affordable, less invasive and has a greatly reduced recovery time.”

Jacobs went on to reiterate that during a thread lift, temporary sutures or threads are used to produce a subtle but visible lift in the skin.

Instead of removing loose facial skin surgically, Jacobs said, threads are inserted into the skin to create the effect of lifting and tightening of the face.

“This threadlifting treatment produces subtle, visible changes by lifting the face by a few millimeters, resulting in a more natural look than facelift surgery,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs, a registered nurse (RN) and a Certified Aesthetic Nurse Specialist (CANS), has extensive experience in non-surgical rejuvenation. She has trained with some of the world’s leading aesthetic injectors like Dr. Mauricio de Maio, Dr. Raj Acquilla, Dr. Artur Swift, and Dr. Lara Devgan. She is trained in the most cutting-edge techniques in the industry and is sought out by clients across the globe.

Jacobs began her non-surgical aesthetic practice, formerly known as Genuine Aesthetics, in the New York Metropolitan area of Long Island, New York, under the direction of Dr. David Funt.

“As we age, our bodies gradually produce less collagen, resulting in a loss of volume and strength that creates excess skin and wrinkles,” said Jacobs. “The Threadlifting procedure helps combat aging by activating the body’s healing response with a surge of collagen to the suture-treated areas. This collagen provides ongoing and progressive rejuvenation to the facial tissues by helping to keep our skin strong, voluminous and supple.”

Thread lifts, according to Jacobs, are relatively non-invasive and thus, low risk. There is also little risk of scarring, severe bruising, bleeding or other complications.

Now operating the business under her own brand, Jordan Jacobs Medical Artistry, she treats clients in offices in Manhattan (New York City), Nyack, Montgomery (Upstate New York), Garden City (Long Island), while training medical practitioners all over the world. She also serves New York County, Rockland County, Orange County, and Nassau County.

For more information, please visit https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/meet-jordan-jacobs/ and https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/blog/.

###

About Jordan Jacobs

Jordan Jacob’s mission is to empower her clients to live with confidence by helping them to achieve their aesthetic goals. Beauty is at its best when it makes a difference, not only in our appearance but in our lives.

Contact Details:

https://jordanjacobsnyc.com/

info@JordanJacobsNYC.com

2125171855

150 West 25th Street Suite 503 New York New York 10001

United States