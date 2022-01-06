Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,648 in the last 365 days.

BEGA Press Release - New Ethics Director

Ashley Cooks became the Director of the Office of Government Ethics on December 2, 2021, after serving as the Acting Director for the prior six months. She has also served as the Supervisory Attorney Advisor and as the agency’s Interim General Counsel. Ms. Cooks began working at BEGA in 2015 as an Attorney Advisor.

 

Ms. Cooks began her legal career as a law clerk for the Senior Judges of the D.C. Court of Appeals and has also served at the United States Attorney’s Office (Civil Division) and the District of Columbia Council. She is a member of the District of Columbia Bar, the Greater Washington Area Chapter of the National Bar Association, the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics, and the National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc.

 

Ms. Cooks graduated from the University of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of Law and Southern University and A&M College. She is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana but currently resides in Ward 5 with her family.

You just read:

BEGA Press Release - New Ethics Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.