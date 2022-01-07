Santo Blockchain’s CEO Appointed Crypto Advisor to His Honorable Congressman of Panama Alejandro Castillero
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC:SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, today announces that the Company’s CEO Mr. Franjose Yglesias has been appointed ad honorem crypto advisor to his Honorable Congressman Alejandro Castillero of the National Assembly of the Republic of Panama.
Mr. Yglesias’ ad honorem appointment to his Honorable Congressman Alejandro Castillero, who is currently a Member of the Committee on Commerce, in which his Honorable Congressman Alejandro Castillero presides over the Sub-Committee related to both crypto proposals 696 and 697, currently in review on the floor of the Panamanian Legislation.
Mr. Yglesias CEO stated; “This is an extreme honor and responsibility that has been bestowed upon me. I will commit all my experience and knowledge to properly without biased advise his Honorable Congressman Alejandro Castillero and the beautiful people of Panama, to embrace blockchain technology.”
Additionally his Honorable Congressman Alejandro Castillero stated; “I have Known Mr. Yglesias since 2011, when I was appointed Permanent Representative of the Commercial Office of Panama in Beijing, China. I have had the pleasure of working in on numerous occasions with Mr. Yglesias and have found him to be of unwavering character and highly knowledgeable in technology and especially in the emerging science of blockchain and DeFi. Mr. Yglesias knowledge will be of great asset to the Sub-Committee that is currently studying the crypto proposals 697 by his Honorable Congressman Gabriel Silva and 696 by her Honorable Congresswomen Cenobia Vargas.”
ABOUT SANTO:
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs SKULLYS, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
