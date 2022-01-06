Inslee announces additional resources for Omicron variant
As Washington state is experiencing a dramatic rise in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant, Gov. Jay Inslee announced steps today to contain the spread. Inslee did not announce any rollbacks, restrictions or closures. Inslee also talked about his strong desire to keep students in classroom learning.
The governor’s announcement had three main components:
- Expanding testing
- Increasing vaccination availability
- Free masks
Read the whole story on the governor’s Medium page.
