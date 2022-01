Halstead Media Launches CrewRecruiter: A Recruiting Framework Featuring Text-Message-Powered ATS for Landscape Industry

NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halstead Media , a leading digital marketing agency focused on the landscape and outdoor living industries, announced the launch of CrewRecruiter , a timely, comprehensive recruiting solution designed exclusively for the landscape industry.Featuring a robust yet easy-to-use application tracking system, or ATS, CrewRecruiter offers unlimited candidate text messaging capabilities so that landscape contractors can selectively send automated texts and speed up their hiring process.“Landscape contractors are struggling to find the employees they need to sustain and grow. They’ve tried many solutions and spent precious budget with the same result each year—empty promises and little to no results. We decided it was time to change all that,” says Corey Halstead, co-owner at Halstead Media.CrewRecruiter auto-screens candidates in advance, freeing up significant time and resources for contractors. Custom tagging within the job application forms brings only the most qualified candidates to the top of the list. Landscape contractors can automatically analyze and filter out unqualified applicants for issues like improper licenses, unresponsiveness after the initial application, inexperience, and more. With a simple automated text message, CrewRecruiter filters out all the applicants who aren’t really interested or appropriate for the position.In addition to matching the way this industry prefers to communicate, CrewRecruiter builds upon Halstead Media’s social-first recruiting experience to modernize and broaden contractors’ outreach to promising job candidates. CrewRecruiter combines all the latest recruiting strategies for landscapers including culture videography, employer branding, cutting-edge ATS, and targeted ads under one roof.“Great talent chooses great companies. In tight labor markets, many of the key employees companies need to sustain or grow their landscaping firms are already employed by other companies,” Halstead says. “They’re not sitting around waiting, searching on job boards all day.”CrewRecruiter goes further than traditional, ineffective recruiting solutions by offering the ability to plug-and-play digital ads managed by digital marketers—not HR companies. According to Halstead, “Today’s recruiting is marketing if you want to find and inspire top talent on the internet, whether they are searching or not. And it certainly isn’t something a standalone piece of ATS software can do alone. That’s why we created an industry-focused, product plus service, fully integrated solution.”About Halstead MediaAs the leading provider of digital marketing systems for the landscape and outdoor living industries, Halstead Media delivers website design, paid search, paid social, SEO, videography, and data integration exclusively for contractors, dealers, and manufacturers. Halstead is led by a husband and wife leadership team that combines over 20 years of landscape industry experience with Fortune 500/Global 100 marketing, sales, and project management experience.