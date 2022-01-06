Submit Release
Payelo Introduces A Private Payment Solution - Protecting Americans from ID Theft

Payelo releases a new solution to help guard Americans' right to privacy: a private-payment platform like no other.

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans are searching for financial security and privacy when transferring funds. Giving out personal information when making financial transactions is a rapidly growing concern.

• From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. experienced a 311% increase in victims of Identity theft
• Identity theft was the 5th most common cybercrime in 2020.

Payelo has a brand new solution that aims to help solve this growing epidemic.

Payelo is a new way of thinking about online payments. A “Private Payment Platform” like no other, stemming from a company that is extremely privacy focused. It’s priority is to keep consumers, and their identity, safe from cyber criminals.

Users receive a digital wallet that they can add and remove funds from. A one-time 8-digit payment code is generated that can be sent to other people, allowing funds to be transferred quickly on the go.
To prevent users from having to reveal their personal email address, each user receives a system generated email address. The Payelo difference is that other users can use this email address to send our users money instead of using their real email.

Email example: biwh73km@private.payelo.net

This email can also be customized for a small fee.

With security and privacy becoming more and more of a concern to Americans, Payelo is a new solution which allows consumers to purchase with confidence. Being the only current method of sending private payments with real money, Payelo is a great alternative to using Cryptocurrency, while protecting you from identity theft and fraud.

Both business and personal users with benefit from Payelo’s easy to use payment system and Payelo does not sell any user data to third parties.

For further information visit https://payelo.net.

Sources for Statistics:
https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/identity-theft-statistics.html

https://www.statista.com/statistics/184083/commonly-reported-types-of-cyber-crime/

Payelo Team
Payelo
support@payelo.net
