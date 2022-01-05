Governor Dunleavy Declares a Disaster Emergency Due to Severe Winter Storms

January 3, 2022 (Anchorage) – The Governor of Alaska Mike Dunleavy, today, declared a disaster emergency in the following Boroughs and areas of the state impacted by severe winter storms, extreme winds, and extreme cold temperatures:

• Delta/Greely REAA, and Copper River REAA • Fairbanks North Star Borough, including Nenana • Denali Borough • Matanuska-Susitna Borough

“At one point over the weekend, some 20,000 households in the Mat-Su lost power and were in the dark. Severe wind gusts have torn apart buildings, flipped semis on highways, and left thousands of homeowners concerned over freezing pipes,” said Governor Dunleavy. “We declared a disaster emergency in the Boroughs and areas that are impacted by the wind storm. Alaskans, now is the time to check in with your neighbors and try to stay off the roads if possible. We have received reports that there are still layers of ice on the roads in Fairbanks, debris is flying across highways in the Valley, and the wind has blown roofs off. I am always impressed with the ability Alaskans have to step up and help one another. We are devoting State resources to helping our vulnerable communities.”

The Governor’s declaration activates the State Public Assistance and Individual Assistance program, which provides timely assistance to individuals or families to meet disaster-related necessary expenses and serious needs. More information on how to apply for the Disaster Assistance is forthcoming.

The Mat-Su Borough and American Red Cross have established shelters at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla and the Mat-Su Senior Services Center in Palmer. The State Emergency Operations Center is activated and coordinating with affected jurisdictions. At this time, no emergency assistance has been requested in Mat-Su, and in Fairbanks, a contingent of National Guard soldiers and airmen are activated to assist the Borough with any transportation needs.

If individuals or families have an emergency, please call 9-1-1. Visit the Mat-Su Borough website at https://ready.matsugov.us/pages/severe-weather to view where they are posting information about the storm, shelter locations and other updates.

Visit the Matanuska Electric Association website at https://www.mea.coop/power-outages with details on the outages, how to report an outage and a link to their overall outage map.