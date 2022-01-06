PizzaCappuccino Celebrates Three Years as the “Go-To” Website for Authentic Italian Recipes
PizzaCappuccino Celebrates Three Years as the “Go-To” Website for Authentic Italian RecipesMILAN, ITALY, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its daily recipes of authentic Italian food, PizzaCappuccino.com is pleased to be celebrating its third anniversary as the “go-to” website for cooks, diners and all lovers of traditional Italian food and culture.
PizzaCappuccino’s founder, Gianluca Ferrara, recently explained the site’s origins. “The idea of founding PizzaCappuccino was born during our trip to the U.S. in 2018,” he said. “One night, we were hosted by a family and we were watching a TV show together about cooking. We were nearly freaking out when the participant listed one by one his ingredients for pasta carbonara. We were like ‘no … this is not the right ingredient, oh nooo, not this one either, oh my God noooooo, nooooo!’ So, in that moment, we thought, ‘OK, there is a lot of confusion about Italian dishes around the world. Why don’t we write down the masterpieces of our tradition, in English, in order to be a point of reference?’ So, PizzaCappuccino was born, combining into the name the two most famous Italian words in the world.”
In addition to the heavy traffic to the website, more than 300,000 people follow PizzaCappuccino on Facebook for daily doses of authentic, easy-to-follow Italian recipes.
One Facebook visitor wrote, “Wonderful recipes and respect for the culture. I love to cook and share my food. Glad I found you guys,” while another commented, “authentic Italian recipes Italian Americans can learn.”
Based in Milan, PizzaCappuccino collects only the best authentic traditional Italian recipes. There are recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, starters and dessert and a search function on the website allows visitors to find them all. It also has an input for visitors to enter their skill level.
Recent recipes posted on the site have included baked lamb with potatoes, lasagna Bolognese, pasta alla gricia and panzerotti. Each recipe comes with a history and lore about the dish.
As an example, PizzaCappuccino wrote that pasta alla gricia “was invented by the shepherds of Lazio, who with the few ingredients that they had available on their return from the pastures, prepared a simple dish, but tasty and substantial.”
The website also describes panzerotti as “street food (but also a comfort food) typical of the Italian Apulia region tradition. They have the shape of half-moons of leavened dough, filled with stringy mozzarella and tasty tomato. Panzerotti can also be prepared with different fillings such as minced meat, peas, mortadella and turnips, but are always accompanied by stringy cheese.”
In addition to recipes, PizzaCappuccino has a comprehensive News page that features interesting articles dedicated to Italian food, culture and travel. For instance, in a recent post, Ferrara detailed the reasons why Italian food is popular, such as variety, creativity, familiarity, simplicity and its irresistible desserts.
“Whether you want to amuse your senses with tiramisu or a delicious Florentine beefsteak, Italian cuisine will never disappoint you, as it is always perfect for every mood. No matter where you are in the world, be sure that there is at least one Italian restaurant around the corner,” Ferrara said.
Visit www.PizzaCappuccino.com for more information and delicious Italian recipes. Visitors to the site can also sign up for PizzaCappuccino’s newsletter to receive the latest recipes.
PizzaCappuccino can be followed on Facebook at @pizzacappuccinoofficial and also on Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.
About PizzaCappuccino
Launched in 2019 by Italians in Italy, PizzaCappuccino.com is the worldwide point of reference for authentic Italian food. Our daily mission is to share mouth-watering recipes that are easy to follow and loyal to their Italian roots. Scroll through recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, starters and dessert or use the search function to find something in particular. PizzaCappuccino also features a fun News section, featuring interesting articles dedicated to Italian food, culture, travel and more. Cook Italian, Eat Italian!
