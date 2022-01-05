Federal Reserve Board announces designation of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2022

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the designation of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2022.

Each Reserve Bank has a nine-member board of directors. The Board of Governors in Washington appoints three of these directors and each year designates one of its appointees as Chair and a second as Deputy Chair.

In recent years, the Federal Reserve System has worked to increase the overall diversity of the Reserve Bank and branch boards of directors and continues to build on those efforts. To that end, the Board updated information on its website about the gender and race/ ethnicity of Reserve Bank boards of directors and about the sectors represented by those directors. Similar details about Reserve Bank branch boards of directors will be published in the coming weeks.

Following are the names of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs designated by the Board for 2022:

Boston Christina Hull Paxson, president, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, renamed Chair.

Corey Thomas, chairman and chief executive officer, Rapid7, LLC, Boston, Massachusetts, renamed Deputy Chair.

New York Rosa M. Gil, founder, president, and chief executive officer, Comunilife, Inc., New York, New York, named Chair.

Vincent Alvarez, president, New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, New York, New York, named Deputy Chair.

Philadelphia Madeline Bell, president and chief executive officer, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, renamed Chair.

Anthony Ibarguen, chief executive officer, Quench USA, Inc., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, renamed Deputy Chair.

Cleveland Dwight E. Smith, president and chief executive officer, Sophisticated Systems, Inc., Columbus, Ohio, renamed Chair.

Doris Carson Williams, president and chief executive officer, African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, renamed Deputy Chair.

Richmond Eugene A. Woods, president and chief executive officer, Atrium Health, Charlotte, North Carolina, renamed Chair.

Jodie W. McLean, chief executive officer, EDENS, Washington, D.C., renamed Deputy Chair.

Atlanta Elizabeth A. Smith, former executive chair, Bloomin' Brands, Inc., Tampa, Florida, renamed Chair.

Claire Lewis Arnold, chief executive officer, Leapfrog Services, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, renamed Deputy Chair.

Chicago Helene D. Gayle, M.D., president and chief executive officer, The Chicago Community Trust, Chicago, Illinois, named Chair.

Jennifer F. Scanlon, president and chief executive officer, UL Inc., Northbrook, Illinois, named Deputy Chair.

St. Louis James M. McKelvey, Jr., founder and chief executive officer, Invisibly, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, named Chair.

Carolyn Chism Hardy, president and chief executive officer, Chism Hardy Investments, LLC, Bartlett, Tennessee, named Deputy Chair.

Minneapolis Srilata Zaheer, dean, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, renamed Chair.

Chris Hilger, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Securian Financial, St. Paul, Minnesota, named Deputy Chair.

Kansas City Edmond Johnson, president and chief executive officer, Premier Manufacturing, Inc. and president and chief executive officer, eNFUSION, Frederick, Colorado, renamed Chair.

Patrick A. Dujakovich, president, Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO, Kansas City, Missouri, renamed Deputy Chair.

Dallas Thomas J. Falk, retired chairman and chief executive officer, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dallas, Texas, named Chair.

Claudia Aguirre, president and chief executive officer, BakerRipley, Houston, Texas, named Deputy Chair.

San Francisco Tamara L. Lundgren, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., Portland, Oregon, named Chair.

David P. White, immediate past chief executive officer and current strategic advisor, Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), Los Angeles, California, and current venture partner, Ulu Ventures, Palo Alto, California, named Deputy Chair.

