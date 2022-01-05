Introducing the Shrimp Walker: The only Live Shrimp Holder Hook Available. Shrimp Stay Alive Until Fish Strike
Introducing the Shrimp Walker! The only Live Shrimp Holder Hook Available. Shrimp Stay Alive Until Fish Strike!"NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shrimp Walker is the only Live Shrimp Holder Hook available on the market.
— Mark Khan
After almost 1 year of development, the Shrimp Walker is available for sale at www.palmbeachtackle.com
Formally known as the "Garcia Live Shrimp Holder Hook", the Shrimp Walker has been redesigned for the 21st century. The Garcia hook had been available on the market since the early 1970s and could be found at local tackle shops and big box stores like Walmart. It consisted of a double hook with a spring and although it worked, looked like a relic from the early 20th century.
No longer available to fishermen, Rick Guirard, an avid South Florida Fisherman who used the hook for 20 years, got together with industrial designer, friend and neighbor Mark Khan, to reinvent the hook. After a year of development during the deep covid days, the hook is now stream lined, easy to mount onto shrimp and due to the new circle hook design, creates more hook ups. As a result, fishermen catch more fish. There is no dispute that consistently, live bait catch more fish than lures. With great new retail packaging, the Shrimp Walker is ready for tackle shops anywhere.
People who fish with live shrimp know how delicate shrimp are. Once you hook them in the tail or head or anywhere, you've got a couple of minutes before they die and you're now fishing with dead bait. What the Shrimp Walker does is give you precious time. By mounting the shrimp walker onto the back of the shrimp via the shrimp horn and carapace or shrimp shell, shrimp are unharmed and swim about indefinitely or until fish strike. If there are fish in the water and you're fishing at the right time you'll catch fish. Shrimp have been called "Fish Candy" by local South Florida fishermen.
The Shrimp Walker is used for salt water fishing anywhere in the world. The little secret behind this hook is that it can also be mounted onto crayfish (exactly as it mounts onto a shrimp) which is the favorite food of fresh water bass, pickerel, muskies and many more fresh water fish. Palm Beach Tackle is now is development of a single hook Shrimp Walker due out in the fall of 2022.
The Shrimp Walker is offered to the public via our website www.palmbeachtackle.com We are actively seeking dealers to sell the Shrimp Walker.
