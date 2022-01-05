Submit Release
Premier Thanks Iain Rankin for Service

CANADA, January 5 - Premier Tim Houston thanked Iain Rankin today, January 5, for his work on behalf of Nova Scotians as a cabinet minister, Premier and leader of the official Opposition.

Mr. Rankin announced today that he is stepping down as leader of the provincial Liberal Party.

“Iain spent many years in service to Nova Scotians, first as Minister and then as Premier during a very challenging time in the pandemic,” said Premier Houston. “I understand the weight of making tough decisions to keep Nova Scotians safe, and I thank him for his service. I wish him and his family all the best in this next chapter.”

Mr. Rankin was first elected to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly as MLA for Timberlea-Prospect in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017 and 2021.

