Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - December 2021

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of December 2021. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served Member City Selected Date Appt Date Position End
Workforce Education Investment Accountability and Oversight Board Charles Knutson Seattle 12/7/2021 12/7/2021 6/30/2024
Law Enforcement Officers' and Fire Fighters' Plan 2 Retirement Board Steven Burney Olympia 12/7/2021 1/3/2022 6/30/2025
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington Ron Sims Seattle 12/13/2021 12/15/2021 12/14/2023
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington Maureen McLaughlin Seattle 12/13/2021 12/15/2021 12/14/2023
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington Melissa Cunningham Seattle 12/13/2021 12/15/2021 12/14/2023
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington April Betts-Gibson Steilacoom 12/13/2021 12/15/2021 12/14/2023
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington Mabel Bodell Wenatchee 12/13/2021 12/15/2021 12/14/2023
Health Benefit Exchange Board, Washington Hiroshi Nakano Renton 12/13/2021 12/15/2021 12/14/2023
Workforce Training and Education Coordinating Board Gary Chandler Olympia 12/14/2021 12/14/2021 6/30/2025
Public Facilities District Board of Directors Andrea Sato Bellevue 12/14/2021 12/14/2021 12/31/2021
Legal Foundation of Washington Gary Melonson Seattle 12/14/2021 1/3/2022 12/31/2024
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on Jessica Hernandez Port Angeles 12/14/2021 12/14/2021 8/1/2024
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on Barbara Navarrete Spokane 12/14/2021 12/14/2021 8/1/2024
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on Eric Gonzalez Seattle 12/14/2021 12/14/2021 8/1/2024
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on Angela Hinojos Redmond 12/14/2021 12/14/2021 8/1/2022
Education, State Board of  Brooke Brown Tacoma 12/14/2021 1/13/2022 1/12/2026
Criminal Justice Training Commission Ryan Dreveskracht Seattle 12/14/2021 12/14/2021 6/30/2026
Criminal Justice Training Commission Bart Logue Spokane 12/14/2021 12/14/2021 6/30/2026
Asian Pacific American Affairs, Commission Satpal Sidhu Bellingham 12/14/2021 12/14/2021 6/30/2024
Workforce Education Investment Accountability and Oversight Board Paul Francis Olympia 12/17/2021 12/17/2021 6/30/2024
Renton Technical College Board of Trustees Debra Entenman Olympia 12/17/2021 12/17/2021 9/30/2024
Public Facilities District Board of Directors Andrea Sato Bellevue 12/17/2021 1/3/2022 12/31/2025
Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission Jonathan Alvarado Seattle 12/17/2021 12/17/2021 6/30/2025
Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission Quiana Childress Renton 12/17/2021 12/17/2021 6/30/2025
Housing Finance Commission Alishia Topper Vancouver 12/17/2021 12/17/2021 6/30/2025
Housing Finance Commission Lowel Krueger Yakima 12/17/2021 12/17/2021 6/30/2025
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth, Washington Center for Ariele Belo Seattle 12/17/2021 12/17/2021 7/1/2026
Criminal Justice Training Commission Anita Khandelwal Seattle 12/17/2021 12/17/2021 6/30/2026
Affordable Housing Advisory Board Paul Trautman Spokane 12/17/2021 12/17/2021 1/26/2024

