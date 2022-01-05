Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence

“I have been grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside Brenda Lawrence these past seven years, and I know that the people of Michigan’s Fourteenth District are thankful to have had her bring their voices to Washington so powerfully and effectively during that time. In Congress, she has drawn on her experience as a lifelong public servant and longtime U.S. Postal Service employee, as a former mayor of Southfield, and as a leader in public education to advocate for policies that broaden access to opportunity. Brenda has stood up for auto workers and teachers, fought for justice and equity for all, worked to make health care and child care more affordable for working families, and used her position to hold government accountable For the People. As a leader on the Appropriations Committee, she also helped our Majority ensure that government remained open and serving the people while making critical investments to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, address health care disparities, tackle poverty, and lay the groundwork to build back better.

“I will miss having Brenda in our Caucus when she leaves the House next January. She has brought great warmth and wisdom, ability and congeniality to the Capitol, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her during her remaining months in office. I join in thanking Brenda for her outstanding service to this House and to our country.”