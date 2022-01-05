Wisconsin Receives Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Treatments

The Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that Wisconsin has received the first allocation of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid to treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. The initial supply available to states from the federal government is extremely limited. Under guidance developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), health care providers are encouraged to prioritize prescribing these new therapeutics to those patients at greatest risk of serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19. Wisconsinites who may be eligible for these treatments should talk with their health care provider.

“While these new antiviral pills may help treat COVID-19, it’s important to remember these drugs are not a substitution for protecting yourself by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public places,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We anticipate high demand for these medications, and we know that the initial supply we are receiving will be extremely limited. Please be patient as providers will prioritize people at highest risk for developing serious illness from the virus. We are committed to distributing these pills equitably across the state, and access will increase as Wisconsin receives more allocations from the federal government.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued emergency use authorizations (EUA) for two antiviral pills to be taken at home. Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir treat patients diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19. These pills must be taken within 5 days of when a person’s symptoms begin. Paxlovid can be used in people over age 12 who do not take certain medications, and molnupiravir can be for adults over 18 who are not pregnant or breast feeding. Both antiviral pills are intended for people who are at risk of developing severe COVID-19. Get tested as soon as symptoms develop and talk with your health care provider to see if you may be eligible to receive one of these treatments. More information can be found on the DHS COVID-19: Treatments and Medications webpage.

“As our hospitals approach capacity and the Omicron variant spreads rapidly in Wisconsin, antiviral pills will help prevent severe disease,” said Dr. Jonathan Meiman, a Chief Medical Officer at DHS. “Since these medications are most effective early in the course of the virus, it is urgent that people at risk for severe COVID-19 get tested at the first sign of illness and seek medical care so their provider can determine if they should receive these pills.”

Wisconsin’s first week allocation from the federal government includes 940 courses of Paxlovid and 4,320 courses of molnupiravir. DHS will distribute the courses to select pharmacies by Friday, January 7. As Wisconsin receives more allocations from the federal government, DHS will continue to distribute the antiviral pills equitably throughout the state.

Vaccination remains your best protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Your best strategy for protecting yourself, your family, friends and community from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and get a booster when eligible; wear a tight fitting mask when in public; get tested as soon as possible if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus; and refrain from attending large gatherings until the current surge in cases subsides.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin's COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage.