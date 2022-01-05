WebMotion Media and SocialMotion Media Merge

webmotion media webmotion media portsmouth webmotion

In an exciting announcement, the two UK-based digital marketing companies WebMotion Media and SocialMotion Media have merged into one brand: "WebMotion Media."

PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting announcement, the two UK-based digital marketing companies WebMotion Media and SocialMotion Media have merged into one single brand: "WebMotion Media.". The merger is to offer their clients the best in cutting edge digital marketing solutions such as web development and SEO services from both their London and Portsmouth offices. With this new combined company, they are now able to provide a broader range of media solutions than ever before. Together with their expertise in creating content for social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc., they now also offer website design that includes WordPress, and leading advanced SEO services.With more than 20 years experience as an integrated digital marketing agency, WebMotion Media knows how to help businesses grow their online presence by using modern technology.The expansion will allow for increased growth of WebMotion's SEO services and provide clients with more options when it comes to location. A recent study conducted by IBM found that 54% of businesses are interested in getting advice from an SEO expert who is local to them - which means this is a move that will be beneficial for both clients and the business itself. "We felt this was an important step for us," says CEO, "Since our founding we've always strived to offer the best service possible." With offices now located in both Portsmouth and London.

Why your Hampshire company needs to think about our Portsmouth SEO Services