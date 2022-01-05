Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of New Rocklin Location with Fundraiser and Free Car Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on Jan 10 and Free Washes from Jan 12 through Jan 23
We are excited to expand our presence in this community and are humbled and grateful to be able to continue to grow during these challenging times as well as being able to change lives for the better.”ROCKLIN, CA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest and fastest-growing car wash chain in California, is giving away their best “Lucky Duck” car wash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving the city of Rocklin and surrounding communities. The new car wash is located at 4830 Sierra College Boulevard and is the second Quick Quack Car Wash location in Rocklin. It will be the 30th Quick Quack location in the greater Sacramento area.
— Jason Johnson, CEO
The free car wash days begin on January 12th and run through January 23rd and are only available at the new location. Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “Free Car Washes for a Year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the Grand Opening on January 12th. Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack has partnered with Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance to hold a special fundraiser on Monday, January 10th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit a local family with twin toddlers, both suffering with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the Grand Opening and receive the Best, or “Lucky Duck” Wash, for free. Quick Quack will be matching donations made by customers during that time.
“Rocklin is my hometown and will continue to be a special place for me and for Quick Quack,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We are excited to expand our presence in this community and we are humbled and grateful to be able to continue to grow during these challenging times as well as being able to change lives for the better.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.
In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash operates 160 locations in California, Utah, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast and fun. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com. ###
