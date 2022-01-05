Submit Release
Tennessee State Parks To Hold Job Interviews for Remodeled Lodge at Montgomery Bell

Tennessee State Parks will conduct job interviews for the remodeled 117-room Lodge at Montgomery Bell on Friday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Montgomery Bell State Park.

“We have major upgrades at Montgomery Bell, and we are looking for dedicated workers who want to be a part of this new era,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “This is a great opportunity for the right individuals to join the team at one of our most visited parks.”

Among the positions the lodge seeks to fill are restaurant manager, housekeeping supervisor, group sales manager, desk supervisor and associates, cooks, bartenders and others. Positions include full-time and part-time work.

To complete an application and register for an interview appointment, visit this link. Walk-ins at the park are also welcome on the day of the interviews. Candidates may complete the mini-application and submit in advance or they may apply in person. Interviews will be completed in person/on the spot.

Interviews will be at the lodge at this address:

Lodge at Montgomery Bell 1000 Hotel Ave. Burns, TN 37187

The lodge is on the banks of Lake Acorn just 40 minutes outside Nashville and minutes away from Interstate 40. It features modern rooms, a new full-service restaurant and bar, and 6,000 square feet of flexible event space. Multiple room options are available with large windows and balcony views. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

The 3,850-acre park features the 18-hole Montgomery Bell Golf Course, which is part of the Tennessee Golf Trail. Activities at the park include hiking, biking and fishing. The park features nearly 19 miles of trails. The park was honored for its facilities management in 2020 as part of the Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. It was once the center of the iron industry in Middle Tennessee and is named for businessman Montgomery Bell.

