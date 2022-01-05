STATE OF MARYLAND RECOGNIZED WITH 2021 LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABLE PURCHASING AWARD

January 5, 2022

Nonprofit procurement group recognizes state for exemplary Business Case Award

BALTIMORE, MD – The Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council (SPLC) recognized the State of Maryland for its commitment to making meaningful change in the world through sustainable purchasing and supply initiatives. SPLC named Maryland as the 2021 winner of the Business Case Initiative Category. This award recognizes an organization that best demonstrates the business value generated by sustainable purchasing.

“The Maryland Green Purchasing Committee has been leading the way on green purchasing efforts and we are so honored to receive this award from a jury of our peers,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “We recognize the important part that procurement plays in creating a greener and healthier Maryland. The work that we do to demonstrate how green purchasing saves money and provides numerous environmental and health benefits has engaged and informed our stakeholders across the government.”

In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland’s Green Purchasing Committee (GPC) remained committed to demonstrating the value of its statewide environmentally preferable purchasing program. The GPC developed and implemented statewide initiatives around three priority areas: saving the state money, promoting public health, and taking climate action. GPC ensured the state’s initiatives resulted in tangible value to Maryland by capturing and reporting the benefits that were realized.

The GPC first gathered and verified data on the state’s green spend. The data was analyzed, and third-party and original calculators were used to calculate benefits of purchases made in specific categories. Finally, the GPC worked to translate the results into language that stakeholders can easily understand.

The GPC published an annual report that captured summary metrics of what the state bought and what those purchases mean in terms of cost savings, human health impacts, and environmental benefits. The message is clear: green purchasing brings value and is a critical strategy for Maryland to address the dual crises of COVID-19 and the climate emergency. The GPC documented cost savings of $1.2 million, resulting in a greenhouse gas reduction of 128,894 tons of CO2e, solid waste reduction of 186.8 tons, 3,075 tons of conserved materials, and a water savings of 12,607,529 gallons.

The SPLC also recognized its first cohort of Sustainable Purchasing Foundations Certificate recipients for completing the organization’s rigorous sustainable purchasing foundations coaching program, focused on developing impactful, strategic sustainable procurement programs. Maryland is one of the first organizations recognized for their commitment and effort in completing this challenging and meaningful program.

The sustainable purchasing foundations coaching program enables participants to complete a comprehensive review of their organizational commitments, procurement opportunities, and stakeholder engagement requirements, and based on those elements, to develop a program charter and work-planning to move toward its completion.

###

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.