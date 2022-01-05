Press Releases

Connecticut State Plan For Hemp Production Approved By United States Department of Agriculture

(STATEWIDE) Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt announces that the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the Connecticut State Plan for Hemp Production. The approved plan supports the Connecticut hemp law and governs registration, production, and compliance for hemp cultivation beginning in 2022.

“USDA’s approval of our state plan for hemp production allows us to align our program with their final rule,” said Hurlburt. “This offers the opportunity for continued growth and diversification necessary for farm sustainability and we look forward to working with producers to administer the program.”

CT DoAg launched the hemp program in May 2019 and since the inception more than 328 acres have been harvested. In 2021, there were 98 licenses issued for 397 licensed lots, including 470,600 square feet of registered indoor hemp growing space and 85 acres planted.

A hemp producer webinar will be held on January 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to review the changes. For more information on the webinar or hemp regulation in Connecticut, please visit: www.CTGrown.gov/hemp. If you would like to be added to the CT DoAg listserv to receive updates on this program, please email AGR.Hemp@ct.gov and request to be added.

