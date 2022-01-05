Vermont Judiciary Encourages Use of Face Masks That May Provide Greater Protection Against COVID-19

The Vermont Supreme Court has further amended Administrative Order 49, which declared a Judicial Emergency in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This amendment encourages those who enter judiciary buildings to wear face masks that may provide greater protection against COVID-19.

The State Court Administrator has authority to issue directives regulating entry to and conduct in judiciary buildings for judiciary employees, court users, and other court visitors. Given the emergence of more contagious strains of the COVID-19 virus, this amendment indicates that where the Court Administrator has required use of a mask, there is a preference for N95, KN95, or KF94 masks, which may provide greater protection from infection.

The Court Administrator’s directive regarding health screening and safety protocols is available below:

This Order was promulgated on January 5, 2022. It is effective immediately.

The full text of Administrative Order 49 and other updates regarding COVID-19 and court operations are available at www.vermontjudiciary.org/covid19.