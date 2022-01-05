Submit Release
Chief Justice Christensen to Deliver Condition of the Judiciary Message

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the House Chambers, Chief Justice Susan Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court will address a joint convention of the General Assembly on the Condition of the Judiciary.

Iowa PBS will livestream the speech on iowapbs.org, Facebook, and YouTube.

Members of the news media may obtain advance copies of the speech at 8:30 a.m. January 12 in the supreme court courtroom at the Capitol or by email by contacting Iowa Judicial Branch Public Information Assistant Marissa Gaal at marissa.gaal@iowacourts.gov. The speech will be posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website www.iowacourts.gov at 10:45 a.m.

Steve Davis Director of Judicial Branch Communications steve.davis@iowacourts.gov 

