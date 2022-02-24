Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Career Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Maryland to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure Better Compensation Results

If your husband or dad is a Career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maryland, please get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BALTIMORE , MARYLAND , USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Career Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Maryland to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation compensation analysis and specifics about how the financial claims process works. Aside from being one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rate cancer caused by asbestos exposure. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "The average age for a person who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the USA is about 71 years old. A Career Navy Veteran could have had extreme exposure to asbestos on more than one navy ship, submarine or at navy shipyards prior to 1982. In the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s there were no rules in the navy to protect a sailor, NCO, or officer from asbestos exposure prior to 1982.

"If your husband or dad is a Career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Maryland or anywhere in the nation, please get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. The call to Erik Karst is no obligation and we think it will be incredibly helpful." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, Annapolis or anywhere in Maryland. https://Maryland.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Maryland the Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.



* Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Baltimore, Maryland:

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/

* University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Cancer Center Baltimore, Maryland:

https://umm.edu/programs/cancer

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma