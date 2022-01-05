BPNFT.co to Open ‘Super Bowl Ad’ NFT Sales Monday, January 10th
Initial slate of contributing artists announced in coordination with artist community DAO SuperDAO.us
I'm very passionate about the power of NFTs to uplift diverse artist communities and with this project we have a special opportunity to highlight a really broad range of artists in a historic way.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPNFT.co announced today that beginning Monday, January 10 at 12:01 PM Eastern Standard Time, sales will commence on 1,500 NFTs from a finite set of 1,800 NFTs from the organization's signature project: A Super Bowl spot that is not a commercial, but an art exhibition demonstrating the transformative power of NFTs and the future of art.
— Iris Nevins, CEO of Umba Daima NFT Studio and Black NFT Art
Each NFT, a complete and unique frame of the 30-second Super Bowl spot, will be available for purchase by the general public through BPNFT.co’s website. A limited number of this set of 1,500 NFTs will be released at a time, with the anticipation that pricing will increase with each subsequent batch of NFTs released. The remaining 300 NFTs will be held in the organization’s treasury with a portion distributed to project staff and contributors. Those who pre-register on the project’s whitelist will receive advanced access to purchase NFTs at a discounted rate before sales open to the public on Monday. Those interested in purchasing NFTs are directed to the BPNFT.co NFT page.
BPNFT.co, along with Artist Community partner SuperDAO.us, is releasing an initial list of about 40 artists contributing to the project, available on the BPNFT.co website. Artists are invited to submit works via social media by following and tagging @SuperDAOus on Twitter and Instagram. Artists and their work are then reviewed by the project’s Art Committee and qualifying artists are invited to formally join the project. BPNFT.co and SuperDAO.us are excited to share the following artists representatives from the group: Blake Jamieson, Fran Rodríguez, Crixtover Edwin, Helen Ratner, Lauren Taylor, and Kentaro.
Artist submissions are still being accepted. For more information on artist participation, visit https://bpnft.co/to-submit/.
“It’s exciting to see so many high quality artists from so many backgrounds and disciplines, so enthusiastic about this project” said Steven Echtman, founder of BPNFT.co “This idea about using the world's most commercial and commercialized platform to provide mass exposure for a new cutting edge art form, while promoting the art and careers of numerous artists is growing into a movement. Artists are coming together to lend their works in support of a project that provides a stage for art, social commentary, and promotion of this new platform for artist expression and independence.”
“I joined the SuperDAO.us project because I was inspired by the concept of using one of the biggest stages in the world to spotlight NFT art” said Iris Nevins, CEO of Umba Daima NFT Studio and Black NFT Art, and SuperDAO.us Art Committee member. “I'm very passionate about the power of NFTs to uplift diverse artist communities and with this project in particular, we have a special opportunity to highlight a really broad range of artists in a historic way.”
Interest in NFTs has exploded this year. Recent figures released by crypto-analytics firm Chainanalysis, showed the 2021 market for Ethereum-based smart contracts, which make up most NFT mintings, reached $40.9 billion as of December 15. According to analytics firm DappRadar, the entire NFT market amounted to just $100 million in 2020.
# # #
BPNFT Co. is a Delaware Corporation founded in 2021 to produce and promote creative endeavors while supporting a collaborative community of artists that support each other while supporting themselves.
Press Office
BPNFT
press@bpnft.co
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other