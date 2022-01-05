Micellar Cleansing Water Market lucrative opportunities by 2027 | Bioderma Laboratories, L’Oreal S.A

Micellar Cleansing Water Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micellar cleansing water is a type of facial cleanser made up of micelles dispersed in a solvent such as water. A micelle is an aggregate of surfactant molecules suspended in a liquid colloid. It consists of aggregated amphiphiles, which possess both hydrophilic and lipophilic properties and are in equilibrium with free amphiphiles while being in micellar solution. Generally, micelles are spherical but sometimes can be present in cylindrical and oblate shape. They have been recognized since earlier times and used as micellar water in France since 1913. Micellar cleansing water is a multi-functional skin care product used to remove makeup and oil from face due to its hydrophilic and hydrophobic properties. Micelle molecules act as a magnet to remove makeup, oil, dirt, and impurities from skin. The purified water, moisturizers, and mild surfactants present in micellar cleansing water are claimed to promote skin health and hydration.

Bioderma Laboratories, L’Oreal S.A, DHC Corporation, Mandom Corporation, FANCL Corporation, Marie Dalgar, Unilever plc, LVMH, Proctor & Gamble, Maxingvest AG, Byphase, Alovivi, Curel, Avene, Carslan, Avon Products, Estee Lauder Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Natura& Co.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The lockdown scenario caused from COVID-19 has adversely affected the global micellar cleansing market. Sales and revenue have certainly declined, owing to shutdown of distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, beauty salons, and others. Initially, consumer’s inclination toward essential food commodities rather than beauty products has affected the micellar cleansing water market.

The micellar cleansing water market has been impacted, in terms of production as many manufacturing units had to shut down further leading to shortage of manpower.

The lockdown scenario and transportation restrictions led to global supply chain disruption of the micellar cleansing water market affecting availability of products in offline distribution channels. Late deliveries caused due to least mobility implications have also declined sales thorough e-commerce.

Key players have been inclined toward exploring new digital tools and technologies to engage and connect with consumers in the post-COVID scenario.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Micellar water cleanser was introduced by Jean-Neol Thorel as Sensibio H2O Micelle Solution and is used since earlier times for makeup removal. Advancements in technology and innovation has led to development of variants in multi-purpose micelle solution. Increase in beauty consciousness, investments in R&D, surge in innovation and technology, new product development, improvement of existing products, increase in awareness about new cosmetic products, biological compatibility with skin, removal of water-soluble and oily substances from skin, safe removal of makeup, utilization for removal of pollutants and impurities, launch of several variants, reduced damage to skin cells, and rebuilding hydrolipidic film boost the market growth.

In addition, availability according to skin type, essential nutrients for skin rejuvenation, moisturizing function of micellar cleansing water, clear identification of intended product by package color, alluring packaging, incorporation of purified soft water, maintenance of healthy skin, skin hydrating product, portable and convenient packaging, celebrity endorsement, e-commerce, social media marketing, additional ingredients to increase product functionality, safe for removal of eye makeup, applicability on waterproof makeup, micellar cleansing water as toner, organic micellar cleaning water, enhanced fragrance, men micellar cleansing water, increasing urbanization, and increased disposable income boost growth of global micellar cleansing water market. However, expensive products, increase in competition, availability of alternative products such as wipes, lack of awareness about new product launches in the rural market, allergies caused to skin, and government regulations hinder the market growth.

The global micellar cleansing water market trends are as follows:

Multi-purpose micellar cleansing water

Micellar cleansing water is available in various variants with alluring color-coded packaging with different functionality. Garnier SkinActive micellar cleansing water color-coded as pink has applicability as a makeup remover, blue for the waterproof makeup, and green for makeup removal along with mattifying properties without any requirement for rinsing. Micellar cleansing water does not contain alcohol in composition and is considered more skin-friendly than toner. Multi-purpose micellar cleansing water can be used for cleansing skin, remove makeup, provide double cleanse, and applicability along with sunscreens.

Increase in demand for organic products has presented a new pathway for the micellar cleansing water market to introduce natural micellar water with additional plant extracts reducing effect of harsh chemical on sensitive skin. The introduction of micellar beard waterspecifically for men has also present new growth opportunities.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global micellar cleansing water industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global micellar cleansing water market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global micellar cleansing water market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed global micellar cleansing water market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Micellar Cleansing Water Market Research Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the micellar cleansing water market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the micellar cleansing water market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?



