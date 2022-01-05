ProbateCash names new CEO
WEST PALM BEACH, FL: Today, ProbateCash, announced that the Board of Directors has unanimously elected Marc Harris as the new CEO following the retirement of CEO and co-founder Robin Shapiro. ProbateCash provides immediate, upfront cash to beneficiaries of estates when their inheritances are tied up in probate.
Harris has 25 years of experience working in the specialty finance industry, involved in purchasing over $100,000,000 of assets. “I’m excited and honored to be leading ProbateCash,” Harris said. “This is a relatively new industry that provides needed upfront cash to beneficiaries of estates who simply can’t wait for the long probate court process to conclude. Our incredible infrastructure combined with the most knowledgeable people in the business make ProbateCash a company that beneficiaries of estates, executors and lawyers rely upon for upfront cash.”
“Marc has decades of experience as a specialty finance lawyer and professional. He knows the business backwards and forwards. Smart, practical, and a natural leader, he’s the right guy for this position,” explained Shapiro.
With the probate courts hopelessly backlogged throughout much of the country, most estates take at least one year before beneficiaries receive any portion of their inheritance. ProbateCash recognizes the financial difficulties some beneficiaries experience with court delays outside of their control. As a result, ProbateCash often provides immediate upfront cash to beneficiaries within hours of reviewing applications.
With the addition of Harris, the company continues its growth to meet demand throughout the country. “We’ve helped beneficiaries with upfront money in almost all fifty states. Because of our industry expertise, we’re able to quickly review probate cases and determine the amount of money we can advance estate beneficiaries and even law firms. We know that people depending on an inheritance often need that money much earlier than the probate courts permit. We’re committed to helping those people quickly and with the highest level of empathy and professionalism.”
About ProbateCash: ProbateCash is an inheritance funding company based in West Palm Beach, Florida. ProbateCash provides upfront cash to heirs waiting for inheritance money tied up in probate court. ProbateCash has an “A” rating from the Better Business Bureau®.
