Health Drinks Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2028

Health Drinks Market

Health drinks refer to beverages which provide superior nutrition, usually made from fruits and vegetables. They are available in both, dairy and non-dairy form

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Health Drinks Market by Type (Packaged Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Nutritional Drinks, Functional Drinks, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Convenience Stores and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028″. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Health Drinks Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Health drinks refer to beverages which provide superior nutrition, usually made from fruits and vegetables. They are available in both, dairy and non-dairy form. If consumed in appropriate quantity, health drinks provide abundant health benefits and nutrition and reduces the risks of being prone to any health concerns.

With rise in health complications and concerns about obesity, the demand for health drinks is increasing at a considerable rate, which is a key factor that drives the growth of the global health drinks market. Consumers have an increasing preference toward health drinks which are low in calories, naturally provide an energy boost, and in certain cases even replace the entire meal. Therefore, the consumption of these beverages has increased among health-conscious consumers. In addition, busy lifestyle of urban populace and rise in disposable income have propelled the growth of the market. Upsurge in consumer preference for hassle-free and ready-to-drink beverages to maintain and achieve the required daily nutrition augments the growth of the global market. Furthermore, upsurge in demand for health drinks such as probiotic functional drinks has positively impacted the growth of the market. However, the use of preservatives such as phosphoric acid to give fruit juices their tangy taste can lead to reduction of bone density, thereby hampering the growth of the market.

On the contrary, introduction of re-designed beverages providing smaller portion packs to focus on portion-controlled habits is viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers to expand the market.

The global health drinks market is segmented into type, distribution channel, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into packaged fresh fruit & vegetable juices, nutritional drinks, functional drinks, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into online retail, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, convenience stores, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global health drinks market include Nestlé, Upbeat Drinks, Rakyan Beverages, ViVA Drinks, Suja Life, LLC, Glaxo Smith Kline, Mondel?z International, Timbucha Kombucha, Oy Karl Fazer Ab., and GCMMF.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the Health drinks market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

• It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market from 2021 to 2028 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

• In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates type of health drinks and its distribution channels.

• Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

