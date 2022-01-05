Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Is Using CTL As A Low-Cost Alternative

Modular And Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 -Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

The Business Research Company’s Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report – Market Size & Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market trends includes cross-laminated timber (CLT) as it is one of the promising technologies in the timber construction segment of the wood industry. The demand for CLT is increasing in non-residential building construction such as schools, restaurants, stores, and warehouses which is used as an alternative to steel and concrete because wood is evolving as a low-cost alternative. In the construction industry, 3D printing can be used to create construction components or to print entire buildings. 3D printing construction is majorly used for building complex components for private, commercial and industrial construction. It provides advantages such as low labor costs, faster construction, and higher accuracy. The DFAB House is the world’s first inhabited house which was both digitally planned and built.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market size is expected to grow from $62.57 billion in 2021 to $67.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market is expected to reach $88.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Major players covered in the global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction industry are Algeco Scotsman, Butler Manufacturing Company, Inc., Champion Home Builders, Inc., Red Sea Housing, Lindal Cedar Homes, Kirby Building Systems, Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp., ALHO Systembau GmbH, Allied Modular Building Systems Inc., American Buildings Company.

TBRC’s global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market report is segmented by type into standard metal, agricultural metal, modular nonmetal, panelized precast nonmetal, by application into institutional, industrial, commercial, agricultural, by end user into private, public.

TBRC's global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market report is segmented by type into standard metal, agricultural metal, modular nonmetal, panelized precast nonmetal, by application into institutional, industrial, commercial, agricultural, by end user into private, public.

