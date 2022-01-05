Revolutionizing Voice in 2022: Vivoka Formalizes its NXP Partner Program Debut
Vivoka’s Voice Development Kit joins NXP® Semiconductor’s catalogue of compatible solutions in the field of embedded solutions.PARIS, FRANCE, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivoka’s Voice Development Kit (VDK) aggregates an exhaustive range of embedded voice technologies from multiple providers as well as Vivoka’s proprietary R&D. Given the many challenges companies meet when adopting voice, the VDK is the go-to solution to remove complexity from voice projects with powerful workflows and widgets making voice-based Human-Machine Interactions (HMI) a reality.
The company’s philosophy aims to fill the gap between voice technologies and businesses. This innovative approach, in addition to multiple technical and strategic achievements in 2021, motivated the participation of Vivoka in NXP’s Partner Program.
What to expect from this collaboration? NXP’s i.MX 8M family of applications processors and Vivoka’s suite of embedded voice technologies are compatible. Current and future customers from both brands are now able to take advantage of a powerful union of hardware and software suited for voice use cases.
“For many years, we saw the birth of hundreds of voice solutions with the same recurring problem: hardware incompatibility. Starting in 2022 with a partner such as NXP is undeniably game-changing for our company and above all our clients. We truly believe that the future of innovation has been, is and continues to be a strong bond between hardware and software, making solutions safer, faster and easier to develop and deploy”, said William SIMONIN, CEO of Vivoka.
Thanks to major advances in technologies and AI model size, embedded systems and solutions have never been more fit and requested by businesses and industries. Resilience, autonomy, data protection without sacrificing efficiency are some key arguments that drive this area of technology to the top and make this partnership a logical outcome of the market's evolutions.
Vivoka is today filling the space left by Snips.ai but adding more embedded technologies (voice biometrics, audio front end, text-to-speech…), more available languages (40+ in voice commands only), faster and easier results from companies as well as tailored business models.
About Vivoka
Vivoka is a French company located in Metz and founded in 2015 by William SIMONIN. Thanks to its innovative solutions, Vivoka has become the French leader in voice recognition with the Voice Development Kit. It allows any company and developer to configure an embedded voice assistant composed of one or more offline voice technologies in record time. Vivoka won the coveted Innovation Award at CES 2019. A feat it repeated by winning the Innovation Award in the Smart Cities category at CES 2020. Accompanied by a dynamic team of about 30 employees, Vivoka has managed to double the number of its customers this past year.
